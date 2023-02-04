True facts of Nichols tragedy underreported
The tragedy of Tyre Nichols is just that; some cops are out of control.
The reason I’m writing this is because this one is seriously unreported. Just think of the outrage if just one of those cops had been white. This was a case of five Black cops that beat a young man to death on his way home from work, and it’s almost nowhere in the news (it doesn’t fit the narrative to divide Americans, I get that) except for a picture in the sports page? No explanation on who did this? I can’t imagine why except that it’s not a Floyd case where a white cop was involved.
Oh, by the way, there were four Black cops involved in the Floyd case, but you probably didn’t realize that because that was underreported also. “The Facts?” I don’t think so. Even if it fits the narrative, the “facts” are few and very far between.
Why not do a small bit of research and put out a story in The Facts instead of just regurgitating what AP and the other “narrative-pushing media” have to say. What happened to true reporting?
That’s my rant for the day, just kinda fed up with non-reporting in general.
God Bless America and Brazoria County.
Ricky Gibson, West Columbia
United Way produces measurable results
Brazos Place receives support from the United Way of Brazoria County to help provide detoxification and residential services for clients with substance use disorders. In addition to supporting effective and efficient programs, our local United Way supports multiple programs and services throughout our county, while also coordinating community data-sharing platforms, disaster recovery services, and other local, state and federal partnerships.
In short, our United Way produces results that are measurable, impactful, and data-driven. We are blessed with wonderful non-profits within Brazoria County, and each program addresses issues of importance to county residents. With such high needs and limited resources, how does our United Way decide who and what to fund?
Businesses assess the market, measure their product’s impact, and adjust their spending to meet emerging needs for services. United Way of Brazoria County does the same thing. Businesses invest in operations that produce the greatest impact at minimal cost. United Way of Brazoria County does the same thing.
Over the past several years, our United Way has moved to a results-based model of funding. This model dictates that accurate data is regularly submitted to ensure that donor funds are being utilized effectively and efficiently. Most programs do great things, but not all programs can prove their effectiveness. Our community’s giving is vast, but not unlimited. Be sure your donation is managed for effectiveness. Give to the United Way of Brazoria County to provide the greatest impact.
We are proud to partner with our United Way and sincerely appreciate their support.
Joe Gardzina, Angleton
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.