Like many people in the area, I was upset when it was announced that our beloved El Chico restaurant was being closed down and replaced by Cavender’s, another boot Western store. Now, Western stores are just fine, but adding another Western store to our growing area seems redundant when we have no bookstore, apart from the tiny aisles of Walmart and Target.
Are Western stores really that much more important than growing our intellectual minds with fiction and nonfiction books? I seriously hope that we can consider bringing a bookstore to the area in the future.
Claudia Hogan, Clute
Boil notices issued for ‘potential’ threats
Concerning “Another Viewpoint” regarding frequency of boil water notices: I read the article twice, but it does appear the author failed to actually look into what a boil water notice means. Per TCEQ:
“A Boil Water Notice (BWN) is issued as a precaution or notification to protect consumers from drinking water that may have been contaminated with disease causing organisms (also called pathogens). BWNs are typically issued when an unexpected condition has caused a potential for biological contamination of potable drinking water in a public water system.”
Please note these are issued anytime a “potential” threat to water safety exists. Water districts tend to err on the side of caution.
