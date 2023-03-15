Eliminating librarians bad way to save money
I understand that budgeting sometimes requires hard choices.
However, Brazosport ISD’s recent decision to eliminate the two high school librarians would seem to be a poor choice for saving money if the district is dedicated to excellence in education.
These are positions that provide vital support to teachers in their job as learning coaches and models of good scholarship. These are not marginal support functions that you can eliminate and expect teachers to absorb into regular classroom activity.
Professional librarians do so much more than curate and maintain collections. They help students to understand how human knowledge is organized in the various disciplines. In today’s digital world, they guide students and teachers through a jungle of online of resources of varying quality. They teach students how to critically assess the many resources they encounter in doing research. They help them to understand how complicated the pursuit of truth really is, even when words and ideas are gloriously bound and filed on library shelves.
Classroom teachers have not acquired the knowledge and skills to provide this kind of support to their students and certainly cannot provide it by simply adding it into their job descriptions as something else to fit into their busy days.
Brazosport ISD served our family very well and with excellent results. We appreciate the work of professionals and the board during those years in the 1980s and 1990s.
I hope the board will reconsider these cuts and see if there aren’t some other ways to balance the budget.
Thomas Fowler, Lake Jackson
Speak up against self-storage plan
Dear taxpayers and business owners:
After attending the March 7 public hearing for the rezoning of the Brazosport Village Shopping Center at 410 Plantation Drive in Lake Jackson, I am writing to express my concerns for our beloved “City of Enchantment”.
Why would the Planning Commission of the City of Lake Jackson ignore and dismiss 11 business/property owner concerns in allowing an out-of-state commercial storage facility to be built? The City of Lake Jackson would not collect sales tax and the traffic pattern would decrease, causing loss of revenue for our neighborhood business owners.
This storage facility would prevent the needed sales tax to support our police and fire departments, along with the infrastructures needed to keep our city safe. This also would block the potential growth of our “City of Enchantment.”
Please call Lake Jackson City Hall at 979-415-2400 or email aacuna@lakejacksontx.gov to let your voices be heard.
Please attend the second public hearing held before the City Council on Monday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Lake Jackson City Hall, 25 Oak Drive to support the growth and safety of our wonderful community.
Jess Charpentier, Lake Jackson
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.