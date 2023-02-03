SAN DIEGO AIRPORT (circa 1959)
That’s me, standing there confused with several other confused young men. We are waiting for someone to tell us what to do. One among us has a phone number, so he calls.
“There’s a bunch of us here and we want ….”
The voice on the other end, loud enough for me to hear, replies, “How many’s in a bunch, idiot?”
And that was my heartfelt greeting from the U.S. Marine Corps. I bring this up because we may see, in our daily lives, a change in what we call one another.
There is a recommendation that recruits in the U.S. Marine Corps Boot Camps stop calling instructors “sir” and “ma’am” to be more gender inclusive and avoid being “offensive.” The recommendation came in a report from academics at the University of Pittsburgh who were commissioned by the Corps in 2020 as part of a sweeping effort to avoid “misgendering” drill instructors. The report (at 738 pages) suggests measures Marines should take to improve “integration.”
Twenty-two academics recommend aspiring privates stop using the words “sir” and “ma’am” to address their DIs. What is their recommendation as a substitute? Use their last names. This will make the DIs “feel “more comfortable.”
In the Corps’ 247-year history, no recruit has ever made a DI feel uncomfortable. “Hey, Sergeant Jones, do I really have to march 20 miles with this 50-pound pack on my back?” One can only imagine the response.
Recruits, on the other hand, were called “dunce,” “stupid,” the aforementioned “idiot.”
“The proposal is currently being considered by the Corps’ senior leadership.” We must wonder how much these recommendations cost the Marines. The report notes other services have already changed. “Instead of saying ‘ma’am’ or ‘sir,’ recruits in these Services refer to their drill instructors using their ranks or roles followed by their last names.”
This brings us to the General vs the Senator. In a 2015 congressional hearing, Brig. Gen. Michael Walsh addressed Sen. Barbara Boxer of California as “ma’am.” Boxer immediately interrupted him before he could answer one of her questions. “You know, do me a favor,” a clearly agitated Boxer said. “Could you say ‘senator’ instead of ‘ma’am?’” Walsh replied. Yes, ma’am.” Oops. Wrong title. Said Boxer: “It’s just a thing. I worked so hard to get that title, so I’d appreciate it, yes, thank you.”
“Yes, senator,” he answered. I wish Gen. Walsh had replied, “And I worked so hard to be called ‘general.’” But Walsh was following military protocol, which advises using “sir” or “ma’am” when addressing anyone higher than them on the chain of command.
With the escalating Ukrainian war, pandemic and inflation messing up our lives, we don’t need to dwell on who calls who what, but it does raise a question of respect or maybe lack of. What titles do you use for your elders and/or superiors? I was always taught to address my elders as sir or ma’am, although these days there seems to be fewer of them.
I called my father “Dad” and answered him with “Yes, sir.” My mother ran a rather tight ship. She had three sons and every one of us joined the Marines seeking a softer life. We could call her “Mother” or “Mom.”
Today you don’t often hear people using such titles, particularly young folks. They may think of sir and ma’am as sounding like servants — or generals. Years ago I dwelt on this question in a column and got a letter (this was before email, Twitter and semaphores) from a woman who wrote, and this is true, “I don’t want my children calling me ma’am until I earn their respect.”
While we’re at it, do you say “please” and “thank you” when someone opens a door for you, lets you cut in line at the Salvation Army Food Bank or hands back your emptied wallet after a stick-up? It’s always nice to hear, “You’re welcome” when I hand back the wallet.
As I have mentioned before, when I thank my dentist, car mechanic or a firefighter, I don’t like to hear, “No problem.” If there was no problem, I wouldn’t be there in the first place.
Well, be prepared for the Marines’ new feel-good changes. Next targets at the rifle range will be pink smiley faces, grenades will sport ribbons and recruits will call their drill instructors “Dude,” “Pizza Face” or “Road Kill.” What would DI John Wayne say?
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.