President Joe Biden “must answer for his failed leadership,” said GOP members of Congress. They criticized his failure to address the opioid and fentanyl crisis. Rep. Mary Miller boycotted Biden’s State of the Union speech entirely because she didn’t want to hear his “lies.” The interesting point is that the GOPers said all of this before the speech was given. The jury convicted before the trial even began.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy warned ahead of the address, “We’re not going to do childish games tearing up a speech,” a reference to Nancy Pelosi’s classless act of ripping up a copy of President Donald Trump’s speech after his 2020 address. Nevertheless, Biden was often interrupted by cries of “Liar!” and “It’s your fault!” McCarthy later defended the hecklers.
We live in a time of pessimism, pouting and — above all — whining. (Notice this is a whine about whining.) Here’s an example: With unemployment at a 60-year low, gas prices slowly, very slowly going down and for the first time since 2001 U.S. troops are not getting shot at, the nation is all in a knot over balloons. This is reflected by our cynicism towards our current president, although it would probably be the same lousy stats no matter who is in office.
A recent NBC poll shows only 34 percent of Americans believe President Biden is honest and trustworthy, a mere 32 percent are confident he can handle a crisis, only 31 percent believe Biden is competent and effective as president, 28 percent believe he has the necessary mental and physical health to be president.
Joe, when better than two out of three Americans believe you are incompetent, and almost three out of four think you are not mentally and physically competent to be President, you need a personality transplant.
As usual in such situations, we look for someone else to blame for our pessimism. Remember our slogan: “It’s not my fault.” I personally blame the press. Turn on the TV news and the anchor begins with, “Good evening,” then tells us why it’s not. On national TV and in our national newspapers the news is usually bad news. Our local TV news is more of a bloody police report.
The press has never been popular, but it has never been this maligned. As the New Yorker observed, back in 1976, 72 percent of the public said they trusted the news media. Today, the figure is 34 percent. Among Republicans, it’s 14 percent. We can see why: Credit our Whiner-in-Chief, Donald Trump, and his Sancho Panza, Fox News.
The New Yorker: “Less than a month into the Trump Administration, that destroying the credibility of the mainstream press was a White House priority, and that this would include an unabashed, and almost gleeful, policy of lying and denying. The Washington Post kept track of the lies. The paper calculated that by the end of his term the President had lied 30,573 times.”
Among the whiners, sports fans are the worst. The Houston Oilers deserved boos, and so do the Houston Texans. But the Texans could win the Super Bowl 60-6 and some fans would criticize that 6.
Farmers are great whiners. New York Times columnist Paul Krugman wrote that there is a great deal of resentment in rural America because they perceive they are ignored, don’t get their fair share of resources and are disrespected by “city folks.” But rural Americans have received special treatment from the feds with farm subsidies, which ballooned under Donald Trump and now account for around 40 percent of farm income.
All of this self-pity may be a self-fulfilling prophecy. A stunning 88 percent of Americans now believe the U.S. is on the wrong track and just 10 percent believe it is on the right track, marking an all-time low for the question. But asked how they, personally, are doing? Just fine.
Maybe it’s a matter of perception. “Saturday Night Live” had an ongoing segment featuring Debbie Downer. Someone would say, “It looks like we’ll have a good summer.” Debbie would reply, “If we’re all not dead by then.”
I’m not dead yet and of course we have major problems. Did I mention the Rockets? But I am getting bored and tired of all those folks who whine that the glass is not just half empty, it’s dry, broken and its shards are scattered in the mud. People, get a life. That’s not a whine.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.