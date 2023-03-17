Ah, yes. Frolicking in the Gulf coast waters. Sun, sand and sea gulls, and all for free because every Texan own those beaches and no one can stop us.
But wait.
State Sen. Mayes Middleton of Galveston can stop us. He has introduced Senate Bill 434, which would allow beachfront homeowners to basically fence off their property for themselves. There is an asterisk to this proposed fence-off. You can sue the homeowner.
Texas has more than 370 miles of coastline along the Gulf of Mexico. Granted, not all of it is snowy sand dunes and frothy waves. Blame the Mississippi River which daily dumps tons of mud into the west side of the Gulf while leaving Tampa and Co. pristine. No doubt every Texan has visited our beaches, and most Houstonians have gone to Galveston. Growing up in Dallas, my family made an annual trip to Galveston, but today those trips may be over.
Middleton’s idea is so draconian even three former Texas land commissioners — David Dewhurst (Republican), Garry Mauro (Democrat) and Jerry Patterson (Republican) — wrote a blistering op/ed piece to various Texas newspapers against tampering with our beaches. “If SB 434 passes, don’t be surprised if you show up at your favorite beach spot and you’re confronted with a fenced-off beach or ‘no trespassing’ signs,” the op-ed reads.
The former land commissioners argued that Middleton’s bill would also hurt the General Land Office’s ability to maintain the coastline on land that’s open to the public. If the beaches become private property, there goes the landscaping. And the three amigos note, “beach-front property owners can’t claim ignorance of the public beach easement. Since 1986, they have received notice of the public beach easement in the documents they signed at closing.”
Also, cutting back on visiting Galveston to engage in beach-going would mean a devastating blow to the town’s economy, and it needs help. In 1900, before the Galveston Storm, that island city was the biggest in Texas — 37,789 people. Today it isn’t even the biggest in Galveston County. Galveston has 50,446 residents. League City has more than twice that: 115,747 residents.
Much of this dispute centers on the Texas Open Beaches Act, passed by the Legislature in 1959. The law is one of the strongest of its kind nationwide. In 2009, 77 percent of Texas voters chose to enshrine the Open Beaches Act into the Texas Constitution.
Three points about all of this bother me. First, does Middleton own beachfront property? Or maybe his heavy campaign donors own some? Second, why now after all these decades does he want to change a law approved by 77 percent of Texans? If it ain’t broke, don’t mess with Texas beaches.
Third, I am opposed to almost any bill proposed by Republicans in the Texas Legislature. They want to eliminate tenure in state universities and Daylight Saving Time. Our legislature leads all other lawmakers with at least 36 anti-LGBTQ bills. A bill would eliminate the City of Austin government and establish the District of Austin in its place.
One bill being considered would forbid state agencies from subscribing to newspapers and magazines while another bill would prevent universities from supporting nonprofit news organizations. A bill before the Senate would impose tight if not impossible restrictions on wind and solar facilities. Remember Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s infamous bathroom bill he keeps pushing? It’s being re-introduced. And we have the never-ending proposal for Texas to secede from the Union. Then, of course, there are those bills which forbid school libraries from allowing students to check out anything deemed as “obscene.” There goes the Bible. It contains all sorts of racy stuff.
The same group wants to control women’s reproductive rights and take taxpayers’ money from public schools and give it to private schools. None of them seems to worry that, according to US News, Texas ranks 31st among the states in health care, 34th in education, 37th in crime and corrections and 40th in natural environment.
Anyone who likes to disobey their dermatologist and get a good case of sunburn needs to fight back. Move to Galveston and vote Middleton out of office. Jump in the Gulf near Corpus Christi and swim off shore to Galveston. Bring your own beach. And remember that you can sue, so the next time you head to the beach, take along your kids, sunscreen, beer and, of course, your lawyer.
