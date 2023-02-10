AISLE FIVE
The price of a dozen eggs is about what I paid for my first car. Don’t buy bananas or bread. You can’t afford them. Check out the Alpo display.
But can you afford a face mask? Apparently not, because I am the only one in the store wearing such gear.
In the terror-stricken days of 2020, everyone wore a mask. Not today. Why this change? Because the pandemic is over! COVID-19 has gone to the dust bin of history along with Mexico paying for the wall. We know this because President Joe Biden said so and The New York Times agreed.
On Jan. 6, 2020, The Times first reported on a “pneumonia-like illness” that sickened 59 people in Wuhan, China. Health officials said there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission. Within weeks, the pathogen was sickening scores of people in Wuhan, and China locked down, effectively sealing off its 11 million inhabitants.
Then all hell broke loose.
Pro sports teams worldwide suspended their seasons. Stocks plunged. The World Health Organization, or WHO, declared the virus a pandemic. By early April, tourist sites were empty, New York City became a ghost town. Authorities ordered 4 billion people — roughly half of humanity — to stay home.
Dr. Anthony Fauci told The Times, “It turned out to be one of the most devastating pandemics in more than a century.” He blamed part of the problem because Chinese authorities didn’t let the rest of the world know what was actually going on. Even today there is a debate on whether the disease was an accident in a Chinese lab or whether it came from raw rat meat in a market.
As the pandemic raged, predictably in this country it became a conservative-versus-liberal (or progressive) debate. The right wing poo-pooed the alarm as alarmist. President Donald Trump called COVID-19 “a Democratic hoax,” although he and his current wife secretly got vaccinated and it only came out months later. Tucker Carlson on Fox News spent an entire program blasting Fauci and his warnings. Here in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all state institutions, including our public universities, to stop mandating masks on campus.
Poll after poll showed the overwhelming number of anti-vaxxers were Republicans, most with only a high school education. One Houston hospital noted that 99 percent of its COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated. The number of anti-vaxxers is growing smaller, and no wonder.
But rejoice, the pandemic is over! Well, sort of.
According to WHO worldwide there have been 754,018,841 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,817,478 deaths reported, as of Jan. 31. In the U.S., we’ve had 100,941,827 confirmed cases and 1,097,246 deaths. Just in Texas there have been 8,153,335 confirmed cases and 90,366 deaths, while Harris County has counted 1,262,246 confirmed cases and 11,547 deaths, but it’s early in the day.
People have pandemic fatigue. We are tired of keeping 6 feet apart, particularly during sex. Gov. Abbott, you got your wish. No one is wearing masks anymore. Those 90,366 Texans aren’t really dead, they just keep voting for you.
On Jan. 30, President Biden announced he will end both the national emergency and the public health emergency declarations on May 11. Biden’s announcement came on the very same day the WHO said it still considers the COVID-19 pandemic to be “a public health emergency of international concern.”
To make it official, on March 2, 2020, The New York Times started a newsletter to keep readers informed about the global outbreak. Now that COVID-19 is no more, the newsletter has been dropped.
In Asia, South Korea just dropped wearing masks indoors. Japan has dropped masking outdoors and is about to stop requiring them indoors, as well. Later this month Taiwan plans to no longer require masks. Then there is China, whose leaders ordered such draconian steps — like not leaving your house — that there were literally riots in the streets. The lockdown was dropped.
Little by little, worldwide the mask attack has been defeated. And back here on Aisle Five, I am all alone in Maskville, because I wear a mask at all times, which makes smoking a cigar difficult. Other customers in restaurants wonder why I sip my pinot grigio through a straw. If I jogged, I’d be wearing a haz-mat suit. You can’t be too careful.
“Who was that masked man?” you ask. It’s me, the Lone Stranger.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.