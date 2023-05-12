Congratulations, graduating class of 2023. As your commencement speaker, let me impart some words of wisdom:
Warn your parents that this afternoon you will be going home with old computers, unread books and clothes that haven’t been dry cleaned since you left as a freshman. Give your mother a list of meals you like. That means pizza, tacos and beer.
Let’s talk about jobs. After a few months back home sleeping until noon and linked to your iPhone, your parents are going to drop hints like: “I hear there is an opening down at the pig rendering plant,” or, “Repeat after me: ‘Please pull up to the next window for your order.’” Maybe you will find a note on your bed with the monthly rental rate for your room.
Don’t say you can’t find a job. America has an unemployment rate of about 3.4 percent, which hasn’t been that low since Eisenhower was president. The Houston Rockets need a team and Texas needs a governor. The average cost of college tuition in the U.S. for undergraduate students has more than tripled — 3.15 times — over the last 58 years. It rose from $4,336 in 1963 to $13,777 in 2020, and that’s accounting for inflation. It’s even higher for private universities. I could never figure out why college tuitions keep outpacing everything else. It makes no sense. All they do it pay professors.
Some of you may have a student debt. Actually, most of you do — 45 million or 60 percent of graduates owe, get this, $1.76 trillion. That is more than both auto loan and credit card debt and is the second-highest source of consumer debt, being beaten out only by mortgage loans. The average student with loans graduates nearly $25,000 in debt. For Texas it’s even higher: $32,920 for a total of $120 billion. About 16 percent of borrowers are in default.
That debt doesn’t go away. Only 37.5 percent of people with student debt are younger than 30, the rest are between 35 and 49. Those old codgers are deadbeats: one-third of them are in default.
More than 600,000 borrowers each has more than $200,000 in student debt. But help is on the way — maybe. President Joe Biden wants to forgive or at least reduce the amount students owe to the rest of us. (Federal student loans account for 92 percent of student debt, the remaining percentage is private student loans.)
President Biden’s one-time forgiveness plan could cost $30 billion per year over the next decade. The plan calls for forgiving up to $10,000 per federal student loan borrower, or up to $20,000 for those who have Pell Grants. Sen. Bernie Sanders (campaign slogan: “Yes, there is a free lunch”) wants to forgive the entire amount of the feds’ share, which is $1.6 trillion. It gets even better. This debt relief won’t be taxable income by the IRS.
GOP members of Congress want to forgive zero. The U.S. Supreme Court is supposed to rule on this, so before you go putting up a “Sanders in ’24” sign, check its ruling. You ask, “But I’ve been paying off my loan for 20 years. Do I get a rebate?” That comes under the heading of “tough luck.”
After more than three years of having your payments put on hold as part of COVID-19 relief efforts, you may have to start repaying your loan. Here is another possibility: Maybe Mexico will pay for it.
You have been counting the days until you would be right here, leaving college behind. So you cry: “I’m out!” I’ve got some bad news. You are about to go into the real world beyond the halls of ivy. Awaits you are jury duty, taxes and finding an apartment without rats that you can afford. Going online looking for a spouse or just a date. Ladies and gentlemen, you’re not out. You’re in.
Another fate that awaits you as alumni: This school will track you down wherever you are, hounding you for money. The UT students sing, “The eyes of Texas are upon you, you cannot get away. Do not think you can escape them.” They are unknowingly singing about the UT Alumni Giving Program.
Finally, assuming you do find work, next year another graduating class will be sitting in these very chairs, all thinking the same thing: “When I graduate, how can I take his job?” You have a one-year head start. Get busy.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.