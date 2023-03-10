To the Residents of Morbid Meadows,
Greetings, neighbors! We at the Morbid Meadows Home Owners Association, or MMHOA, occasionally like to report on what’s happening in our little neighborhood nestled between the International Creosote Plant and Toxic Bayou.
First, the federal government has not recently designated Morbid Meadows as a disaster area. That was done in 1997 and remains in effect. FEMA says help is on the way. For those who asked, while Hurricane Harvey was the third 500-year storm in three years, this is not year 3523.
Deadline for paying your $50 annual dues was Jan. 1. That means this year. The 60 percent of residents who have not paid will be ostracized at the next street party. Incidentally, the 2023 street party has been postponed until damages from the 2022 party are completed. We all know that “good fences make good neighbors,” but electrified barbed wire is still prohibited. There have been some complaints about loud noises, so please keep any screaming and domestic violence to daylight hours. Outhouses are no longer in fashion. The U.S. Postal Service reports it will resume service whenever the pit bulls with rabies are locked up or our postal deliverer recovers, whichever comes first.
Crime has been rising to the extent that some of you have 911 on Speed Dial. The HPD feels seven calls a day exceeds our quota, so please stop calling when your cable goes out. Charlie Wombat reports his Chevrolet Silverado pickup was stolen from his front yard. Thieves even took the blocks it had been on since Y2K. A Peeping Tom was reported by Magna Jo Flywheel. She wants to meet him in person. Someone stole Gladys Dandruff’s 34 pink flamingoes decorating her front yard. Crime Stoppers is offering a $5 reward.
Remember the story of two retirees who fed ducks in a community in Cypress? The couple was sued by their homeowners association. If they are found in violation and cannot pay the duck bill, so to speak, the fine could be up to $250,000, and they may lose their home. Morbid Meadows used to have this problem but no more, thanks to Eric Panda’s Lots o’ Ducks BBQ food truck. JoEllen Jo-Ellen proudly reports that her son, Snake, is fighting in Ukraine “to preserve liberty and freedom for all.” His unit is called the Wagner Mercenaries. Whoever shot down balloon Number 45-78-T, please return it to NOAA. It cost $5.6 million.
Those “Trump and Stormy Daniels in 2024” yard signs are fine, as are “Abbott & Patrick — Who Needs the 21st Century?” But someone tore down Mark Frisbees’ sign: “Don’t Beware of Dog — Beware of Owner’s Two Friends — Smith & Wesson.” We have noticed several tractors and abandoned U-Hauls with interesting bumper stickers: “I Don’t Brake For Wokes.” But the MMHOA board rejects “Hang Mike Pence” and bumper stickers with “Make January 6th a National Holiday.” A motion to prohibit “Honk If You Hate” stickers died for lack of a second.
Joining the 100 Club may cost too much, however, we do have the Take a Truncheon to Luncheon program whereby a neighbor can buy some only slightly damaged fruit from the loading dock at the local H-E-B for our local law enforcement officers. Thus far there have been no takers. Our new Ukrainian family, Jose and Maria Gomez and their 16 children, explained that they were allowed in the U.S. due to their refugee status seeking asylum — mainly from ICE.
The Town Hall Meeting with our state representative, Shady O’Malley, has been postponed by request of the Houston SWAT team after our last meeting ended up in court, in the parking lot and on KPRC-TV News. Rep. O’Malley still opposes “those job-killing environmental laws” such as car mufflers, sun dials and windmills. He has authored a bill that will abolish most school libraries, school boards and classroom blackboards. He deems the latter “racist.” Rep. O’Malley denies that he thought “Transgender” was an airline, but he supports RodeoHouston’s Klan Day and voted to make Donald Trump the 51st state.
Some have asked about the MMHOA’s rules on COVID-19. But the pandemic is over. Indeed, the Committee on COVID-19 has been abolished since a quorum of its members are dead. Rumors that they all died of the pandemic are greatly exaggerated, according to their next of kin, most of whom are in ICUs.
Finally, Chuck Rancid has a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck for sale.
