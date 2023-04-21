Certain dates have become to mean certain events, some good and some not so. Dec. 7 is one such case, as FDR said, “A date that will live in infamy.” He said “date,” but it has become “day of infamy.” Who cares? We have “9/11,” which will always mean the attack on the World Trade Center that caused the disastrous invasion of Iraq. We celebrate the Fourth of July, which conveniently always seems to land on July 4, and that’s when the delegates signed the Declaration of Independence. Well, most of them. We fudge the date a bit because it says on the top of the document: “In Congress, July 4, 1776.” Actually, many delegates signed the document later.
But now we have a new date to remember: May 11. Back on Jan. 30, President Joe Biden announced he would end both the national emergency and the public health emergency declarations on May 11, 2023. Let’s have a big mask burning. Get as close to others as you wish. No more vaccinations. The COVID-19 pandemic is over!
Sort of.
Biden’s announcement came on the very same day that the World Health Organization, or WHO, said it still considered the COVID-19 pandemic to be “a public health emergency of international concern.” Since Jan. 31, the U.S. has registered 21,554 deaths and had 1,128,404 as of Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Texas went from 90,366 deaths to 92,018 while Harris County counted 11,547 deaths at the end of January. Now the death toll is 11,650, but it’s still early in the day.
A little background. The first human cases of COVID-19 were identified in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The first confirmed case in the U.S. came on Jan. 20, 2020, in Washington State. (That’s when Dr. Anthony Fauci officially began the pandemic season by tossing out the first needle.)
Incidentally, I can’t remember the first time I ever heard of COVID-19, can you? And who, or WHO, named the disease? WHO came up with COVID-19 as an acronym for the coronavirus virus which began in 2019. Unlike the Spanish Flu of 1919, COVID-19 makes no reference to any people, places or animals to avoid stigma. We wouldn’t want to chap the Chinese who, experts say, have been of little help in investigating the pandemic’s origins.
Where did it originate? We know the disease began in Wuhan, but was it accidentally spilled from a lab that was working on the disease or from a meat market that sells dogs, rats and other delectables. Almost everyone has taken sides, but what possible difference does it make? In our priorities, we need to find a cure, we need to prevent another exact or similar outbreak and it makes absolutely no matter which place.
But today you name a subject and you will find Americans taking angry sides. You find confrontations about politics, guns, transgender children, birth control and school books. Most of these have been around for years. “Eve, did you take your pill today?” Dr. Greg Abbott, having solved all of Texas’ problems, got into the mask-no mask fight. Airline flight attendants were punched for trying to carry out the mask rule. To mandate or not to mandate? Dr. Fauci got crucified for trying to save our lives. He’s retiring and I don’t blame him. How many medical scientists need a bodyguard? A lot of these demonstrators and sign-wavers have too much time on their hands. Do something useful. Adopt a highway.
Someone should start a COVID-19 Museum. Glass cases showing the vast number of different masks. Show marks that went on the floors of grocery stores, lobbies and tattoo parlors telling us where to stand 6 feet apart. Toilet is MIA. The museum should show photos of the anti-vaxxers with their posters — along with their obituaries. These exhibits will be reminders to our grandchildren of what life was like back in 2020 to 2023.
But even now that the pandemic is over, our lives have been changed forever. A lot of people like to commute to their jobs down the hall and into their laptops. Restaurants and theaters are still suffering from a lack of both workers and customers. I spotted a newspaper (remember them?) article telling how dry cleaners are hurting. We don’t need clean clothes for the office. Bathrobes can be washed.
On May 11, it’s hats and horns. COVID-19 is officially over! But get your booster.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.