To: Candidates in 2024
From: Sleaze R Us
Subject: Project Overturn
You may not have heard of our company since we tend to work in the dark, but you’ve certainly witnessed our successes from Georgia to Arizona, Wisconsin to Pennsylvania. Houston is one of our triumphs.
Sleaze R Us is a team of experts who turn losers into winners with fake news, recounts, lawsuits and dirty tricks. We dig out the dirt on your opponent — we call it “oppositional research,” which sounds nicer. We can go back to your opponent’s childhood and twist a minor incident into something humiliating. Did she get arrested for a hit-and-run when she was 17? How can she prove it didn’t happen?
You may ask: Why should you hire us so early, since the actual elections aren’t till next year? Because there are primaries, debates, fundraising and spots on TV’s talking heads. Also, because if you don’t hire us, your opponents may, which would probably guarantee your defeat.
Now, as to your campaign. You must start by sowing seeds of doubt about the honesty of the election itself, and that’s easy because our trust in election results and our government in general has fallen to record lows. According to the respected Pew Research Center, only 2 in 10 Americans say they trust the government in Washington to do what is right “just about always” or “most of the time.” In 1958, the trust figure was 75 percent.
This lack of trustfulness is strictly along party lines. Today, 29 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say they trust their government “just about always or most of the time,” compared with 9 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaners. Why do Republicans not trust their government? Easy. Fox News, if, indeed, you can trust Fox News, which is having its own truthfulness problems, but we’ll get to that in a moment.
Anyway, get busy even before the election by hinting that the voter count will be false. Stock up on tape showing workers toting boxes of “ballots” voting for you to the shredder. The fact the tape was made of Amazon employees in Chicago destroying damaged packaging in 2005 doesn’t matter. No one will know. Line up interviews for TV of precinct workers complaining, “I was told to turn away anyone voting for you or I’d be arrested.” Do not let their makeup run or show their script cards. Charge that several thousand votes were cast by dead people. Do not mention that they voted for Truman.
Fraud is the new buzzword for losers, and demands for recounts are the new fallback position. In Houston, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale spent lots of money backing Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer against Lina Hidalgo for Harris County judge. Moral Mealer lost by almost 16,000 votes. Nevertheless, McIngvale joined others in filing a lawsuit against the Harris County Elections Administrator’s Office over the release of election records. There may be fraud at the polls.
If Americans don’t trust their government, sore losers certainly don’t trust elections. A Marist survey finds only 60 percent of Americans say they trust the results of the 2020 presidential election. But get this: Among Trump voters, 40 percent say Trump “definitely” won and another 36 percent say he “probably” won the election. A Reuters poll found 53 percent of Republicans believe Trump is the “true president.” They blame his loss to Joe Biden on illegal voting. Older, less-educated and more conservative Trump supporters are among the most likely to still believe that Trump won.
Another plan: Trump told a Georgia election official: “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have.” Find however many lost ballots you need. Warning: Be careful accusing a company of rigging its voting equipment to change the outcome. Just ask Fox News if it has an extra $1.6 billion to pay Dominion Voting Systems for defamation. Portray yourself as the victim being persecuted by the Deep State, the press and anyone you can call “elite.” Millions of Americans feel they are being manipulated by the “elite.” If you are speaking to a conservative crowd, wear a MAGA cap but not a buffalo head with horns. Addressing a liberal audience? A sombrero.
These recommendations should assure you of turning your humiliating defeat into a solid victory. So hire us at Sleaze R Us. Pay in advance.
