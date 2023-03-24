‘No man’s life, liberty or property are safe while the Legislature is in session.” So wrote Gideon John Tucker, a New York lawyer in an 1866 court case. Apparently, Tucker never visited Austin.
Last week we mulled over a bill before the Texas Legislature to privatize Texas beaches. Now one lawmaker, Rep. Tony Tinderholt from Arlington, wants to ban some foreign students from attending our public universities. These include those without legal permission — he may have a point — plus students from China, Iran, North Korea and Russia.
But those foreign students are a cash cow — among other advantages. Foreign students pay the highest fees, up to $35,000 for a public university. Multiply that by how many foreign students we have: 1,095,299. They made up 5.5 percent of the student population in the last 10 years. Guess which country sends the most students to the U.S. — China, with 290,086. The foreign students are mostly studying engineering, math, computer science — and agriculture. Several years ago there was a coup in the Dominican Republic. The minister of agriculture, an Aggie, was replaced by another Aggie.
There is an even greater advantage than just money: Influence. A number of world leaders received their higher education at U.S. universities. I count 48 presidents, kings and dictators in recent years. Our military academies have trained many future coup leaders, but these academies may only enroll 60 international students at any one time and only from certain countries. Then there are the captains of industry. There were 147,293 international students studying business management in the U.S. in the academic year of 2021-22.
I am all in favor of bringing young people here to influence them on our ways. Catch ’em early and they stay influenced.
Years ago I was being driven across the deserts of Saudi Arabia and we approached a pickup truck. As we passed, I noticed the driver was a Saudi, neatly trimmed beard, flowing headdress and thobe, and there was a decal on his rear window: “Texas A&M.” Needless to say, the truck was maroon.
Texas’ population is 40 percent Hispanic or Latino; 40 percent white; 13 percent Black; and 5 percent Asian. In the fall of 2021, the Texas A&M student body was 10 percent Asian. That same year, faculty members were 9 percent Asian. In 2022, UT-Austin’s student population was 21 percent Asian. The faculty was 10 percent Asian. The University of Houston’s fall 2022 head count was 22 percent Asian. Ranked faculty was 25 percent Asian. As you can see, the Asian count is higher than the general Texas population.
Now, of course, “Asian” includes about a third of the world, so I suppose these universities would have to sort out who is from where. But what about our fellow Texans of Chinese ancestry? Who is from Shanghai and who is a fifth generation Houstonian? “OK, Mister Chang, say y’all. Is it row-DAY-oh or ROAD-ee-oh?”
If our pols weren’t making life tough and complicated enough for our academics, we have the Republicans’ Grandstand of the Week: DEI, which stands for diversity, equity and inclusion. That’s gobble-de-gook for admitting or hiring more minorities. Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered a ban on such programs on college campuses. He called the practice “potentially discriminatory” (against whites, we must assume). Some legislators have vowed to cut college funding unless the universities abolish DEI. So we have The Diversity of Texas. School presidents are groveling to obey the edit while still attracting the best and brightest students and profs — not to mention halfbacks and 7-foot-tall dribblers.
As for foreigners endangering our security, that is a concern to our counterespionage guardians. They know that the Chinese are intent on worming their way into our secrets. So we must be on guard for Beijing’s spies. The feds even closed the Chinese consulate in that hotbed of foreign intrigue: Houston.
This surveillance has netted a few solid cases of espionage, but locking out or deporting those with a yellow persuasion seems a bit heavy-handed. I guess admission officers could strap ankle monitors on suspects to see if they ever visited a Chinese restaurant or had an iPad in their knapsack. Or: “Have you ever used TikTok? I notice you have been vaccinated for COVID-19. Why?”
Rep. Tinderholt, beware of any colleague who shows signs of competency. They are clearly not Texas legislators.
