THE CELLBLOCK
First Con: “I’m in here for murder, torture and kidnapping. What about you?’
Second Con: “Storming the Capitol, beating up a guard and trying to burn the House Chamber. But I’ll be out in a month. The judge agreed I was a sightseeing tourist. And you?”
Third Con: “Allowing a teenager to check out ‘Lonesome Dove.’”
Thus Texas has sunk to this: a movement by the Texas government to charge, arrest and jail our librarians for allowing youthful readers to check out books that someone deemed “obscene.” Just what is obscene? “I know it when I see it,” was a phrase used in 1964 by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart to describe his threshold test for obscenity, and the observation caught on.
Today, what is obscene has become the buzz word in — where else? — the Texas Legislature and with our beloved governor, Greg Abbott. This session of the legislature is flooded with discussions, debates and hearings about what books should be allowed in our public and school libraries. Legislators have filed at least a dozen bills that would change state law to make it easier to prosecute librarians for obscenity if they allow anyone to check out obscene books, or even have them on library shelves.
This latest kerfuffle began even before the Lege convened. In October 2021, Fort Worth Republican Rep. Matt Krause sent a letter to all school districts asking about their book collections — in particular, volumes “that address or contain” sexual themes. Krause ordered librarians to go throughout their entire stock to see if their shelves contained any books he listed on 16 pages with 849 titles.
Abbott smelled blood — or a nice sop to his base — and got into the act. On Nov. 8, 2021, Abbott directed the Texas Education Agency, the Texas State Library and Archives Commission and the State Board of Education to develop statewide standards to prevent children from being exposed to “pornography or other inappropriate content.” Two days later, the governor ordered the education agency to investigate illegal pornography in schools. The agency quickly responded and opened 20 investigations.
One of the more hilarious events in the Lege’s debate involved Republican Rep. Jared Patterson. During a hearing on his proposal that would add several new controls on the kinds of books that could be kept in or borrowed from public-school libraries, Patterson said, “There should be no sexually explicit books” in a high school library. When asked if that included Larry McMurtry’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “Lonesome Dove,” Patterson replied if it contained ribald passages then, “they might need to ban ‘Lonesome Dove.’” But he admitted he had never read it.
Back at the Shush Factory, no librarian has actually gone to jail. But they are nervous, confused — and scared. Local police and deputies have been called out to public libraries to scan books for illegal content in at least five instances. Police detectives visited the public library in Kerrville three times. Other libraries all over Texas have reported visits by police.
And there are the donnybrooks at school board meetings with fist fights and death threats over book burning, uh, banning. Recently, the Spring Branch ISD board of trustees voted to take on the literary critic’s job themselves and decide which books stay and which go to the dumpster.
Texas leads the nation with more than 2,000 content reviews of challenged school library books. There are other questions here. No one seems to have mentioned books used in biology classes. Did the teachers use a razor blade to cut out the chapter on reproduction? I hope not. We’re second in the country for repeat teen births.
And what about charter schools? If the whole point of charter schools is to operate with no state oversight, who knows what books are on their shelves? Aside of books, can coaches cherry-pick a town’s athletes? There goes “Friday Night Lights.”
Perhaps the Lege should ban any books that contain a copy of the Texas Declaration of Independence. It lists the many grievances and reasons those early Texians wanted to leave Mexico. “It incited the merciless savage, with the tomahawk and scalping knife, to massacre the inhabitants of our defenseless frontiers.” That sort of thing. And they were also willing to fight and die because: “It has failed to establish any public system of education¬”
Justice Potter Stewart, do you know demagoguery when you see it?
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.