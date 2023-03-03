For Sale: On an expansive 30,619 square foot lot, a home designed for entertaining, kitchen central island, bar, pool, and generator. $3,200,000.”
Sounds like a nice place for a hedge fund tycoon, NBA star or MAGA cap salesman. Nice lot, probably with land mines, bar, pool — and generator? That’s certainly a new wrinkle in promoting houses.
We live in the fourth-largest city in America. Energy Capital of the World. Space City. And we sell a house for such luxuries as a generator? What’s next? “This mansion sports a fully equipped watch tower, moat and indoor plumbing.” “A steal! Bunker with anti-balloon missiles, a well which usually has safe water and — get this — a generator which can power up to a 60-watt bulb!”
In these modern days of high-tech engineering, we lose power if it rains, snows or the temperature gets above 90 or below 60. Sometimes my power goes off for no reason at all. We mostly depend on ERCOT to handle our power grids. This may explain why Texas ranked No. 1 in total electric disturbance events in 2021 with 66. Most common cause: severe weather. The year before, in 2020, we had 47 total electric disturbance events. Most common cause: severe weather. Apparently ERCOT does not know that Texas can get freezing temperatures in the winter when we need lots of electricity for heating, and turn scalding hot in the summer when we need A/C by the billions of megawatts. Maybe someone needs to get ERCOT a calendar.
The Houston utility CenterPoint told state regulators that, on average, customers in 2019 lost power for a total of nearly four hours, including 2 1/2 hours from unexpected outages, 45 minutes for scheduled repair and nearly 27 minutes from catastrophic storms. So bring on the home generators. You can buy a portable one for $165. This will keep your night light on. But there is a drawback.
Between 2005 and 2017, more than 900 people in the U.S. died from carbon monoxide poisoning from portable generators, with another 15,400 needing emergency room treatment. Most were a result of generators being set up incorrectly indoors. In some storms, more people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning from their generator than directly from the storm.
When our power goes off, the main problem is the temperature. I don’t care about small power generators, if a hurricane or heavy dew puts out my A/C in August, I need cool. Likewise, if the Son of Ice Storm Uri comes to Houston, I need heat. This brings us to the Super-Duper Power Plant. That will run you about $22,000. Plus extras. You need a big slab of concrete in your back yard. (This may be a problem if you live on the 10th floor of a condo.) Then you need an electrician to wire up the sockets and a plumber to install a gas line. Don’t forget the monthly service fee. You could run an extension cord to a neighbor’s house since he has a generator. If, on the other hand, you have a generator and your neighbor doesn’t, be prepared for angry shouts at 3 a.m. because those big generators make a terrible racket.
Only about 5 percent of the nation’s homes have installed generators. Who buys them? The elderly who can afford them. Seventy percent of generators customers are 50 or older, have median home values of $400,000 and have a median household income of $120,000. Sales of generators are projected to grow from $4.89 billion in 2021 to $6.94 billion in 2028.
I tried getting a generator myself. My idea was to be on the cutting-edge of technology, so I bought a gerbil and a treadmill, but I needed something more substantial. I found a spot in my backyard to put in a real generator. I didn’t really need a water meter or a driveway. Then I went online and found a model from Used Watts R Us from Matamoras, which explains why all the information was in Chinese. A week later a big box arrived with a stamped sign (in English) reading: “Some assembly may be required.”
Putting my new generator together took some work what with all the Super Glue and paper clips, but I finally got it going, although while performing some testing at 3 a.m., the neighbors threw stones. My generator soon exploded, so I turned to my back-up plan, but the gerbil died.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.