Last week we looked at some of those Texans who made 2022 so, uh, special. But there were too many to fit in one listing. Before Texas Monthly steals our list for its annual Bum Steer Awards, let’s take up where we left off. Like Attorney General Ken Paxton who ran away from his home in a truck — driven by his wife — to avoid being served a subpoena. In a speech at his presidential center in Dallas, former President George Bush condemned the “decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq.” He quickly corrected: “I mean, of Ukraine.” Bush promptly muttered under his breath, “Iraq, too.”
When Californian Philip White purchased a $3 bottle of Texas Pete hot sauce at a supermarket in Los Angeles, he believed he was buying a piece of Texas Pride. But contrary to the cowboy on the bottle and the name, the hot sauce brand is made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. White filed a class-action lawsuit against the makers of Texas Pete. Taste of Texas’s gross food and beverage sales rang in at $23,180,522 last year, the No. 14 slot in the nation, just a little below Commander’s Palace in New Orleans. Speaking of eating and drinking, who sold the most booze in Houston? In alcohol sales from Jan. 1 until Dec. 9, the No. 1 seller was Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, with sales of $17,638,327, but they have several locations.
In February 2019, Donald Trump held a large rally at the El Paso County Coliseum. Weeks later, Beto O’Rourke held a rally in El Paso where he announced his run for president. But while O’Rourke paid back the city for the security it provided, Trump didn’t pay his tab of $569,204 for transportation, security and a 21 percent late fee. In 2020, the city hired a law firm to try to collect, but so far $0 has been collected.
Retirees Kathleen and George Rowe regularly fed ducks in Bridgeland, a community in Cypress. For their generosity, the couple was sued by their homeowners association. If they are found in violation and cannot pay the duck bill, so to speak, the fine could be up to $250,000, and the Rowes may be subject to foreclosure of their home.
Now let’s turn to sports. Astros win! Our boys of summer won the World Series, and did so even without banging on a trash can — which the national media mentioned in countless articles about the triumph. Five days after winning the World Series, the Astros fired general manager James Click. This brings us to — who else? — Jim “Mattress Mac” McIngvale. Mac got into an obscenity-filled shouting match (on TV) in the Philadelphia Phillies stadium with a Phillies fan. But Mac had more than a fan’s interest: He reportedly bet $10 million that Houston would win the series, which they did in six games. He made $75 million.
Maybe Mac should have stuck to sports. He bet heavily that Alexandra del Moral Mealer would defeat incumbent Lina Hidalgo for Harris County judge, with huge donations and TV ads. Alas, Mealer lost to Hidalgo, who referred to Mac as “that furniture salesman.” After the election, Mac took out a full page in the Houston Chronicle to blast Hidalgo and refer to himself as an “icon.” Question: Has any other town had two major teams both finish in last place? The Houston Texans wound up the 2021-22 season in the cellar with a 4-13 record and are looking to do worse in 2022-23. The Texans fired Coach David Culley after one season. With the Texans again in last place, the current coach, Lovie Smith, should be filling out his resume. Then we have Houston Rockets. They finished last season with a woeful 17–55 record. Like our pro football team, our pro basketball team may tank to the bottom this season.
Our college football teams didn’t do much better. The UH Cougars’ Coach Dana Holgorsen got a contract extension with a hefty raise, then his team went a mediocre 7-5. We have a lot of Aggies and Longhorns around Houston, who had high hopes for their pigskin players. Alas, even with their multimillion-dollar head coaches, the Horns went 8-4 and the Aggies finished 5-7. Oh, and Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay following his arrest for assault after a woman told Austin police he had strangled her.
