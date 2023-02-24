As our Texas legislators wrestle with how to censure school libraries, make voting even more difficult and send public funds to private schools, and as every pig is trying to get its snout in the trough, the people of Texas might be sighing, “Sully, come back!” You see, Texas had such a huge surplus of funds once before that Gov. Sul Ross had to call a special session of the Legislature to determine what to do with.
Therein lies a tale worth retelling in light of today’s free-for-all for funds. First, let’s take a look at Ross, the only university president (Texas A&M) I know of who had another university named for him.
During a summer vacation home from college, Sully led a company of Indians against the dreaded Comanche. The next fall back at college Ross may have taken part in the dorm bull sessions.
“Hey, Sully, what did you do this summer?”
“Well, we were in the middle of a battle with the Comanche when four of us spotted a little white girl who was a captive. As we were getting her, we were jumped by 25 braves. Two of us were killed immediately. My gun misfired. I got an arrow in my shoulder and was then shot point-blank by a brave. It was Mohee, a Comanche I’d known since we were children together.
“As I was lying on the ground, Mohee whipped out his scalping knife and was about to scalp me when his chief called him away to kill someone else. My Indian friends rescued me and nursed me back to health. What’d you do this summer?
“Forget it.”
When the Civil War broke out, he entered the Confederate Army and participated in 135 engagements, including 112 days of fighting. After the war he took up farming, then got into politics and became sheriff of McLennan County (Waco) and a state senator. Eventually, he ran for governor. In January 1887, Ross was inaugurated governor. That is when he had to tackle the problem of too much money.
Part of the trouble was most of the taxes came in during December and January. The money sat around until it was spent during the rest of the year. Then, all of a sudden, the U.S. government, acting on advice from the Army, paid Texas $927,177 as restitution for Indian depredations and expenses incurred by the state.
The expenses were run up in the 20 years after the Civil War because the Texas Rangers — not the U.S. Army — did much of the fighting against both Mexican bandits and hostile Indians. In addition, Texas patrolled its own border with Mexico, the only state or territory to do so. Washington reimbursed Texas for the cost and made good those losses.
A reporter from the Galveston Daily News went to the state vault, which held $2 million in cash alone, 20 percent of all the money in the state rendered for taxation. He saw a huge vault, within it a safe with $1.25 million in paper money and about $25,000 in gold bars.
“Another safe was covered nearly to the ceiling with boxes of silver. Several tons of the precious metals were in view. In the corner was a pile of money bags containing silver quarters, halves and nickels. In the safe first mentioned, in addition to the cash, were shown in packages some $7 million in bonds, $2.991 million of state bonds and $2.276 million of county bonds, $1,753,817 of railroad bonds, besides $79,400 of public debt certificates.”
Ross could handle attacking Indians, bandits and Yankees, but he did not know how to handle that huge surplus. On March 27, 1888, he complained he couldn’t sleep the night before, worrying about what to do.
“I don’t feel authorized to keep so much money locked up full a year if deferred until the regular session,” the governor said.
So he called a special session to deal with too much money and suggested some funds should be set aside to pay the state’s bills for the rest of the year, some should go to raises for school teachers and the state should repay $96,000 borrowed from the university fund. Then the new Capitol had to be furnished, the state needed new asylums and so on. What was left, Ross, said, would still be considerable, and that money should be returned to the taxpayers.
Yes, indeed. Sully, come back, and bring a scalping knife.
