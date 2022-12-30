It is time once again to predict the future. Last year we were 100 percent right: a great person died, a storm hit somewhere and the Astros won the World Series. OK, that last one was made after the Series was over, but don’t get picky. Let’s start, for I will now say the sooth.
January
One college team, the Marfa Community Night School & Ferrier Institute (the Fightin’ Blacksmiths) does not get a bowl bid and sues the NCAA on grounds of racial discrimination. “You got something against blacks?” they charge.
President Joe Biden announces he is annexing Ukraine as the 51st state. “It’s a lot cheaper.”
February
Mattress Mac bets $2 million that a recount will show Alexandra del Moral Mealer really did win the race for Harris County judge.
ERCOT announces in a tweet that there are no power outages in Texas. Unfortunately, no one gets the message since a light dew has caused a total blackout throughout the state.
March
The Houston Rockets reveal a plan to increase attendance: dollar seats. When a fan asks when they play, a Rockets official replies, “When can you come?”
Beto O’Rourke revels he is running “for something.”
The Conroe School Board orders all libraries to burn copies of their bilingual Bibles. The chairman explains: “If English was good enough for Jesus, it’s good enough for the school children of Conroe.”
April
Sen. Ted Cruz admits his beard is fake “but leprechauns are real.”
When asked why he is so opposed to the LGBTQ, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, replies, “How do you spell that?”
The Houston Astros will play this season in a littered Minute Maid Park. Major League Baseball has demanded the removal of all trash cans.
May
The Citizens Against COVID-19 Vaccinations note their membership is shrinking. A spokesman complains, “Just look at the newspapers’ obituary pages.”
The State Board of Education asks for public input on the board’s decision to ban books about sex, the environment and pollution. A board member explains: “Let’s hear from you. We can all use a good laugh.”
June
Hurricane season officially begins with FEMA acknowledging it was probably not a good idea for its entire staff to go on vacation.
Former President Donald Trump wants all coins to read: “In Trump We Trust.”
July
Fox News reports 3 million uncounted ballots are discovered, all of them for Trump. A Fox spokesman says: “Who knew Harris County, Texas, was so corrupt?” The Texas Secretary of State, a Gov. Abbott appointee says, “It was only 2 million.”
Vice President Kamala D. Harris is missing. Actually, she’s been gone since May, but no one notices.
August
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton objects to the press calling his wife’s pickup truck “the getaway car.” Paxton asks for a delay in his seven-year-old felony fraud case. “That’s old news,” he says.
Reacting to criticism that the “South” in Southwest Airlines is racist, the carrier changes its name to “The Usually Safe Airlines.”
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner cites dermatologists’ praise for humidity as “good for your skin,” and orders another giant humidifier — the city’s seventh — to be built in Montrose.
September
The Nobel committee votes unanimously to award Dr. Anthony Fauci the Nobel Peace Prize “for his efforts to save the human race.” Tucker Carlson denounces the panel for voter fraud.
The Republican majority in the U.S. House votes to make Jan. 6 a federal holiday.
October
METRO announces a delay in its schedule, explaining: “The mule died.” Meanwhile, the City Water Department says there was a break in its main water line and orders everyone to boil before washing their hands with water — boil their hands, not the water, it’s unsafe.
November
After its football team goes 0-12, Texas A&M University wants to amend the $95.6 million, 10-year contract with head football Coach Jimbo Fisher to only $6 million. A regent explains, “We need the money to pay our recruits.”
UT-Austin has agreed to quit using “The Eyes of Texas,” because the song may have had something to do with Robert E. Lee. Instead, students will sing “Asylum Seekers Been Workin’ on the Railroad.”
Grand Marshal for the Houston Thanksgiving Parade is the driver who used her turn signal.
December
The Houston Texans lose an intra-squad game.
Sen. Ted Cruz is kidnapped by bearded leprechauns.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.