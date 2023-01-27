Our new chairman, Woke, strode to the podium and, quick as a wink, began the session.
“Welcome to another meeting of Club Cliché, when we honor those threadbare terms that are overused by the vocabulary challenged. I see some old members here, like Show Me the Money, Infrastructure, Whatever and #MeToo. Hello again, Comprehensive Immigration Reform. Incidentally, does anyone know what you mean? You are bandied about by every politician without any explanation, details or solid proposals.
“Now, to begin our session, I want to introduce some of our new members. We have Weaponize and your cousin, Politicize. Every politician who wants to blame an opponent trots you out.
“We must give credit where credit is due to Donald Trump. Make America Great Again, also known as MAGA, and Voter Fraud are now part of our worn-out lexicography. So are you, Fake News. Hang Mike Pence, you are so new you don’t qualify yet. Election Integrity and Voter Suppression might count. We now have Antifa, short for anti-fascist. Trump also gave us Jan. 6, a mere date that means an entire event, like 9/11 and Dec. 7.
“Trumpism stands beside McCarthyism, people’s names that conjure up a scathing political movement. You two may qualify as an eponym, which, as you know, is a word derived from a person. We have diesel, boycott and graham crackers.”
If It Walks Like a Duck spoke up. “Don’t forget the Victorian and Elizabethan ages. By the way, Woke, you’re our new chairman and deservedly so. But what happened to our former leader, Bottom Line?”
“That’s a great question,” said That’s a Great Question, who qualified for membership since every politician being interviewed on TV begins an answer with that tired old line.
Woke replied: “Bottom Line has been retired along with Make My Day and Kilroy Was Here. Earlier, I was introducing some new members, but there are more. Stand up and be recognized, The New Normal. You came into being because of the pandemic, when everyone was wearing masks and avoiding crowds. Social critics — whoever they are — asked constantly if such changes were The New Normal. Also, Pandemic, take a bow. You have replaced Epidemic, although I’m not sure of the difference. Hi, there, Gold Standard. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is enviably called the Gold Standard of Public Health. Twenty-Four Seven, you are a major cliché, so is LOL. You are not new, but certainly a qualifier.
“Now we come to Cancel Culture. You come up every time Critical Race Theory is mentioned, and that’s a lot. Most people don’t have a clue what Critical Race Theory means, but you sound suspicious and should be banned in all classrooms. We also have a newcomer: Not Named. I keep reading terms like; ‘The best NFL quarterback not named Tom Brady’ and ‘Congressman David Crockett of Tennessee was the most famous man in America not named Andrew Jackson.’”
Woke continued without missing a beat and quicker than a New York minute.
“As you know, each year the Oxford English Dictionary, that arbiter of what the English-speaking world says, picks the Word of the Year, which also means the most overused word of the year. Previous words have included vax (2021), climate emergency (2019) and selfie (2013). For the first time in history, they let the public vote. More than 300,000 people voted. The winner is — stand by to be surprised — goblin mode, a slang term. ‘It’s a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.’”
“Goblin Mode went viral — that means you, Went Viral. They blame the overuse of the term on COVID-19, or rather, its aftermath. As the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions eased, people rejected the idea of returning to normal life and did as they pleased.
“Second place went to metaverse, which describes ‘a (hypothetical) virtual reality environment.’ Don’t ask. Not to disagree with the Oxford editors, but I have never used, or even heard of, goblin mode and metaverse. How can they be clichés?”
Woke looked at its watch. “We’re running out of time. Sorry, Existential. We didn’t even have time for you to tell us exactly what you mean. Anyway, that wraps up this meeting. Just remember, avoid clichés like the plague.”
