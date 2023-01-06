Have you ever driven from Harrisburg to Waterloo? Or maybe cheered for the Baylor Bears in Lamartine? Change planes at D/CW? These are all original names of Texas towns, counties and mud huts.
Texas is such a large place that we have a huge number of named places — many have been named for people, battles and beautiful landscapes (Notrees). But we still have Bug Tussle, Ding Dong and Cut and Shoot. San Antonio was named for a river: the nearby San Antonio River, which, in turn, was named for St. Anthony. Incidentally, Santone was generally known as Bexar until 1837 when John William Smith opened a post office and called it San Antonio. There are 19 Sans from San Angelo to San Ygnacio, part of the more than 200 Texas names of Spanish origin.
We also like to name places for our Texas heroes. So we have Houston city and county (different places), named obviously for Gen. Sam Houston. Then there is Crockett County and the city of Crockett, which is in Houston County. Austin is in Travis County, but the town of Travis is in Falls County. Oddly enough, that place was not named for William B. Travis, late commander of the Alamo, but for Travis Fleming Jones, who surveyed the site in the 1880s. The town of Santa Anna was not named for the Napoleon of the West but for nearby mountain peaks which were, in turn, named for a local Comanche leader.
Of late there has been an effort to rename anything touched by the Confederacy. But what about the county and city named Stonewall after the Rebel general? Lee County was named for Robert E. Lee. We also have the town of Robert Lee. The town was not named for the Confederate general (hence no E.) but for Robert Lee Cartledge, grandson of the town’s founder, Leasel Bobo Harris. Good thing he didn’t name the town Bobo.
We know all of this from a remarkable book one of my sons gave, me, “Texas Place Names,” put out by The University of Texas Press, authored by Edward Callary with Jean K. Callary. They note the Geographic Names Information System “the nation’s digital gazetteer,” lists more than 115,000 Texas names. From that list, the Callarys took only 10,188 of populated places, added the 254 Texas counties and went through a lot of other records. It comes to 411 pages, listed both alphabetically and by counties.
I confess that I haven’t read it all, not yet, but it is fun to check out places such as Old Glory. The town was founded by German settlers as Brandenburg in 1903, but given the anti-German sentiment during World I, in 1918 they changed the name to the more patriotic Old Glory.
You remember the joke about three Yankees driving through Texas and they come upon a road sign: “City Limits Mexia.” One says, “Let’s stop for lunch at MEX-eye-ay.” Another Yankee says “It’s “mex-ee-uh.” The third says, “You’re both wrong. It’s MAX-ee-uh.” They stop and go into the café. One says to the waitress, “Excuse me, m’am, but how do you pronounce the name of this place? What’s it called?” The waitress rolls her eyes and says slowly, “DAY-re-QUEEN.”
Pronouncing various names of places around Texas can be difficult. It’s particularly hard for newcomers on TV. “Clouds will come down on Re-FUGE-ee-oh” and “There was a shooting in NACK-uh-diz.” Fortunately, this book gives the proper pronunciation of Coppell. It’s not COP-el but kuh-PEL. The residents in Weid live in the town of Weed.
In late 1882, Hanna Strobridge was reading a Jules Verne novel in which the lead character was named Marfa. And thus the town’s name. Good thing she wasn’t watching “Star Wars.” But Obi-Wan Kenobi, Texas, does sound original. Residents of Dime Box once paid 10 cents per week for postal service. DISH (all caps), formerly known as Clark, agreed in 2005 to become DISH as part of a publicity stunt with Dish Network to get its residents free satellite service. Brownsville was called Fort Texas but was renamed for Maj. Jacob Brown, who was killed by Mexican artillery. I like the name Fort Texas, sounds like a movie.
Harrisburg is in east Houston. Waterloo became Austin. Waco was originally named Lamartine and, as for D/FW, Fort Worth was Camp Worth. Dallas is named for someone, there are several versions, but I think it was named for the local NFL team.
