In early February, customs workers at the Belgian port of Antwerp destroyed a shipment of 2,352 cans of Miller High Life beer. The sin was the slogan, “Champagne of Beers,” which Miller has been using since 1906. (It was originally “Champagne of Bottle Beers” but dropped the “Bottle” in 1969.)
The 27-nation European Union, which includes France, has a system of protecting geographical designations to make sure food, wine and spirits really come from there and protect them from imitation. Champagne has to come from the Champagne region of France. Even here at home, starting in 2005, it was decreed sparkling wines from the U.S. could no longer have the word “champagne” on their labels. That’s why when you see a bottle that looks like champagne, tastes like it and pops like it, it is labeled “sparkling wine” or some such dodge.
The French have always been testy about calling something “champagne. The French champagne industry keeps eight lawyers on staff to prosecute those who would misuse the name. They have successfully sued the Yves Saint-Laurent perfume formerly known as “Champagne,” which was banned in 1993 after a lawsuit, and the “champagne”-colored iPhone was ultimately called “gold” after Apple was threatened with a lawsuit.
Besides champagne, the French are very defensive about their language and try to keep it pure. They even have an agency, The Association for the Defense of the French Language — I assume that’s an English translation — which is a watchdog looking for foreign words, especially English, trying to sneak into their vocabulary. Now it is suing — get this — Notre Dame Cathedral. Since the 2019 fire, many of the signs explaining Notre Dame’s reconstruction are written in French and English. The association previously forced the Eiffel Tower to add Spanish to its signs alongside English and French. Speaking of the French, in 1966, when President Charles DeGaulle told a U.S. general that he wanted all NATO troops including American soldiers, out of France, the general replied, “Does that include the thousands who are buried here?”
The Swiss chocolate Toblerone is easily recognizable by its distinctive shape, a yellow, triangular box with image of Switzerland’s Matterhorn mountain. Wait! The brand’s U.S. owner, Mondelez, decided to move production to Slovakia. Under Swiss law, only milk-based products produced exclusively in Switzerland can use the country’s symbols in their packaging and marketing. So the Matterhorn will be replaced by a generic summit — maybe the Houston Heights. We must wonder who, exactly, makes the Swiss Army Knife? Probably the Chinese.
Panama hats are made in Ecuador. French fries are made at McDonald’s. Custom officials have not yet seized Belgian waffles, Brussel sprouts or Italian dressing. If, like the French and Swiss, you are a stickler for honesty in origin, don’t call those fall baseball playoffs “the World Series.” Only U.S. teams compete, though a Canadian team twice won the trophy. Incidentally, if baseball is “America’s pastime,” why are its baseballs made by Rawlings in Costa Rica and China?
They are the Arlington Rangers and Cowboys, the New Jersey Giants and Jets. The SMU football team sports “Dallas” on its jerseys when actually the school is in University Park. In 2006, the NFL Seattle team, the Seahawks, came up with a nifty title for their fans: “The 12th Man.” The Texas Aggies, who had proudly used that slogan for more than a century and had trademarked it, sued. They got $140,000 for limited rights of a five-year deal. The Aggies should have demanded a running back to be named later. The Indianapolis Colts started using the “12th Man” without the school’s permission. The lawsuit was settled with no money changing hands and the Colts stopped using it.
One more: The City of Fort Worth hatched a cute logo for Cow Town, as it calls itself: the silhouette of the head and horns of a Texas Longhorn, rather like the logo UT has been using since forever. UT sued, but considering Fort Worth is the home of the TCU Horned Frogs, that logo made no sense.
Honesty in labelling gets sticky when it comes to names, like Robert Allen Zimmerman (Bob Dylan), Reginald Dwight (Elton John) and even Marion Robert Morrison (John Wayne).
Oh, as for those 2,352 bottles of Miller High Life, Belgian customs said the destruction of the cans was carried out “with the utmost respect for environmental concerns by ensuring that the entire batch, both contents and container, was recycled in an environmentally responsible manner.” Translation: “We drank it.”
