I am waiting in a long line and thinking Malthus was right. There are too many people on this Earth and it’s getting worse.
British economist Thomas Malthus warned the world’s population would outstrip its capacity to feed everyone. Malthus was wrong because he didn’t figure on the Texas Aggies feeding the planet. Or was he?
There are now more than 8 billion people on the Earth, and many are in this grocery store line. The number of humans has spiked in recent decades, growing by a billion in the last 11 years alone. The global population is expected hit 8.6 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050 and 10.4 billion in the 2080s. It should then remain level until at least 2100. Even so, in recent years population growth has been relatively low, falling to less than 1 percent in 2020, according to the United Nations.
Today, China still has more people than India; both have around 1.4 billion people. But India is expected to surpass China as early as next year as the world’s most populous nation. Most population growth is in the world’s poorest nations with more than half of the new births between 2020 and 2050. More people drives fuel consumption that pumps out carbon dioxide, contributing to climate change. Also, the population will age. By 2030, more than 15 percent of the people in the world will be 60 or older. AARP’s membership will boom. So will the need for Disability Parking slots.
Closer to home, according to The New York Times, the pace of population growth actually picked up in the U.S. in 2022, but mostly by immigration. You’ve seen those TV shots of thousands of wannabe Americans coming in, with that many more waiting for Joe Biden to let them in. Except for our immigrants, our overall growth remains near historically low levels. The U.S. population as of July 1 stood at 333.3 million, up about 0.4 percent compared with 12 months earlier, one of the slowest growth rates in the nation’s history. The overall population gain was 1.26 million, of which immigration accounted for 1 million.
One speed bump is — ta-da! — COVID-19. The pandemic has killed off about 1 million Americans, pushing the death rate above normal levels. (In 24 states, the number of deaths exceeded births). Nationally, births grew by 106,000 — the first increase in that category since 2015 and the largest since 2007. With all these folks staying at home rather than heading out to work — particularly highly educated women — we might be seeing a further jump in the birthrate. Experts say it’s too soon to know.
Where is America’s population growing and going? Let’s look at the true yardstick: The U-Haul Factor. Its stats show Americans have GTT — Gone To Texas. Texas is No. 1 in the population explosion. It is the second consecutive year Texas topped the list. One-way moves to Texas increased by 1 percent from 2021, but departures from the state also rose about 1 percent from the previous year. Texas gained 471,000 residents, followed by Florida (417,000), North Carolina (133,000) and Georgia (125,000).
New York with 180,000 residents, California (114,000) and Illinois (104,000) lost the most people. Obviously, folks in the north are moving south. Since 1990, the population has grown by nearly 50 percent in the American South and West, but is up by just 12 percent in the Northeast and 15 percent in the Midwest. Texas and Florida, which comprise 16 percent of the nation’s population, accounted for 71 percent of the population growth last year.
Where did the Texas newcomers go? Mostly to the suburbs: Missouri City, Richardson and Conroe. Other cities that experienced growth include Roanoke, Porter, Pharr, College Station-Bryan, Cypress, Mesquite, Katy, Magnolia, Huntsville, Longview, Prosper, North Richland Hills, Baytown and Kingwood.
This growth is not new. Texas recorded the largest population increase in the nation over the past decade, adding 4.5 million people for a total of 25.1 million. But no one moves to Pecos or San Augustine. Indeed, 79 of Texas’ 254 counties actually lost population. Mostly of them were west of Interstate 35. Even more counties would have lost population if not for the decade’s huge Latino growth; the number of Anglos declined in 162 Texas counties, including much of West Texas and the Panhandle.
So what’s in it for you? Drive U-Hauls back to California, learn Spanish and find a short line at your grocery store.
