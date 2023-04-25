There are some tenets so widely regarded that most of us hold them to be universal truths. Still, legislation filed last week that would force public schools to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom is an overreach in a nation where separation of church and state are valued.
Further, the measure seems designed more to win favor with some constituents than to keep children safe.
The Texas Senate approved the bill on April 13. Senate Bill 1515 by Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford, now heads to the House for consideration.
For Christians, the posting might be a welcome addition, but for children of other religions or whose families do not believe, the measure would only further alienate school children who do not fit in with the majority. The consequence of further marginalizing children could be bullying or worse, to say nothing of potential litigation that could arise.
What if a lawsuit sought to allow other religious texts, doctrine and practices as part of a student’s daily classroom practice? Would we be equally as tolerant as this legislation would expect non-Christians to be?
“(The bill) will remind students all across Texas of the importance of the fundamental foundation of America,” King said during that hearing.
King neglects to mention America’s foundation is for religious freedom and was not meant to focus on one single religion, Christianity or otherwise, but to allow people to practice their beliefs free from fear of persecution or imprisonment.
The Senate also gave final passage to Senate Bill 1396, authored by Sen. Mayes Middleton, R-Galveston, which would allow public and charter schools to adopt a policy requiring every campus to set aside a time for students and employees to read the Bible or other religious texts and to pray, according to the article.
Parents and clergy should be the primary driver of a child’s religious education. This area is blessed with quality options for people who want religion included in their children’s schooling — Brazosport Christian School, Angleton Christian School and Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic school are among them. There, parents can drive their children’s exposure to religion to which they align.
The state’s enforcement of acknowledging only one religious aspect, although it may pertain to several denominations, is a wormhole they should not begin to go down for fear of unintended consequences doing so could bring.
Our legislators are grappling with many important issues when it comes to public schools, namely school safety. For example, Senate Bill 11, filed by Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville, would create a safety and security department within the Texas Education Agency and give it the authority to compel school districts to establish active-shooter protocols.
The 10 Commandments posted in a classroom will do nothing to protect students if the people who intend them harm do not read them or believe them. Worse, they could drive a further wedge between people at a time of wide division and low tolerance of others, stoking the very resentment that can lead to violence in the first place.
