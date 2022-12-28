Americans who have a problem with the politics of China with its awful human rights record, abuse of workers and serving as the breeding ground for COVID — in a lab or organically — have little problem supporting the communist nation when their dollars do the talking.
Temu, a new online shopping platform launched by Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo, has registered almost 11 million U.S. consumers since its launch in September. It promises popular items at a deep discount from domestic retailers, possible because many of the goods Americans want are made cheaply in Chinese factories.
For example, one shopper told The Wall Street Journal he used the site to buy Lenovo wireless earbuds, which cost $8.47 on the site. Amazon sells them for up to $29.99 depending on the style.
The Journal provided other examples of the savings available: A Coach-style backpack is $5.39; a stainless steel spatula is $1.18; an eyeshadow stick is $2.49; loafers are $10.
Temu is new, but it’s not unique. A similar online platform, Shein, has been selling high-quality clothing and shoes for a fraction of what a U.S. retailer could. But it comes with a cost — Shein investigated its own factories after a documentary by Channel 4 in Great Britain found possible labor exploitation at two of the company’s factories. The documentary reported workers were forced to work up to 18-hour days and paid pennies per item.
Shein said those claims were unfounded, but it determined workers were being required to work 13.5 hours a day — more than the allowed eight hours plus three hours of overtime — and were not receiving the required minimum of one day a week off. In some cases, the factories had no set schedule for time off at all.
The two factories were given until the end of December to correct the conditions. Shein also is investing $15 million over the next three to four years to improve working conditions at its factories, it said.
Protests against COVID protocols at another factory in which workers were essentially imprisoned to prevent the spread of the virus prompted Apple to announce it would move assembly of its products out of China entirely. Its decision follows that of Samsung, which shifted out of China two years ago, Hasbro and Adidas to pull manufacturing from the country.
Don’t expect them to move that work to the U.S., though. They’re moving it elsewhere in Asia, including Vietnam and India.
Buying from Amazon isn’t necessarily the answer. Many of the items sold on that platform hail from China, with the advantage being in the speed of delivery. Shipments from Shein, Temu and other China-based retailers can take a week or two before they arrive in mailboxes.
That, too, is a trade Americans are willing to make for the sake of saving a few dollars. They aren’t thinking of the Uyghurs being persecuted, workers forced to toil in deplorable conditions for low wages or the Chinese government’s suppression of freedoms. It’s all about the money.
Spending a little more when possible to buy American — or at least buy from an American supplier or retailers — would demonstrate we are willing to support our moral and political ideals with action.
