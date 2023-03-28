Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis quickly disavowed a state senator’s bill in his state that would require bloggers who are paid to write about the governor or other state officials to register with a state office or be fined up to $25 a day. The legislation is written broadly enough that it would ensnare people far beyond traditional bloggers to those who work for traditional news outlets.
State Sen. Jason Brodeur, a Republican, argues bloggers are no different than lobbyists who have to register with the state before they work to slay politicians’ opinions. “Paid bloggers are lobbyists who write instead of talk. They both are professional electioneers. If lobbyists have to register and report, why shouldn’t paid bloggers?” Brodeur argued.
That bill isn’t expected to go anywhere — nor should it — but other measures in both chambers of the Florida Legislature that would undercut press freedoms could become law with DeSantis’ hearty endorsement. They are equally chilling in their assault on legitimate efforts to expose corruption and inform the public.
The legislation aims to address “defamation” of public figures by media outlets by automatically qualifying any report based on anonymous sourcing as malicious, one of the standards courts require for a successful claim.
“Well, I think what the bill is doing now is basically saying that if somebody is defamed so someone publishes or says something, this is pretty much going to be written, they publish something that defames you. So it’s false, that if they’re using anonymous sources, then that can be a presumption that that was done with malice, because if not, then there’s no way you could ever have a defamation action,” DeSantis said during a news conference Thursday.
The flaw in the theory is it is based on a presumption of guilt and would punish whistleblowers already protected by federal law. That goes without saying the First Amendment protections that would be trampled, both of the person providing the information and any outlet that disseminated it.
Consider how many major scandals would never have seen the light of day if the subject of anonymous information had the presumption they had been defamed, regardless of whether the information were true. Richard Nixon would have finished his term, Lyndon Johnson might have run for another term and Monica Lewinsky could have remained an unknown White House intern.
Incidentally, the New York Post’s original story on Hunter Biden’s laptop and its contents didn’t disclose its sources, which would have given the president’s son a green light to sue for defamation.
Reporting things knowing they are false is the current standard regardless of the source. Making a person look bad or challenging their policies does not qualify as being malicious, the long-held standard for defamation and libel.
We live in a truth-challenged environment where we are predisposed to believe who says something over the veracity of what that person said. With that application enshrined in law, we are welcoming a dystopia in which no one is allowed to speak truth to power.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.