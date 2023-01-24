If Jones Creek residents had their druthers, students from their community would be walking the halls of a shiny new Stephen F. Austin Elementary School by now. That feeling is the same for Brazosport ISD officials.
Reality has gotten in the way, prompting the district to do the best it can for the school and residents of the unique school by sprucing up the existing building and crossing its fingers the new school can be built sooner rather than later.
It’s not ideal for anyone, but the district deserves credit for trying to put a bow on the ugly situation.
We learned a while back the new campus had hit some significant obstacles. Primary among them was the federal government releasing long-delayed updates to its flood maps, which put the planned site adjacent to the current school into a high-risk zone. That meant the district would have to elevate the property, which is no small feat or small expense.
Throw in inflationary and supply-chain pressures that have driven up building costs, and the district had a serious conundrum.
“We have paused that project as far as building a new school there, due to the increase in construction costs,” Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said. “It was projected or budgeted to be an $18 million campus and is now approximately projected to be a $28 million campus.”
District leaders first tried to pivot toward funding a new site, breaking from its tried-and-true pattern of using the ample excess land on existing campuses to build the new school. They were able to find several possible locations in Jones Creek that also satisfied the village’s desire to give the school a higher profile. Each would require entering and exiting from the high-traffic Highway 36, though, which is a non-starter from a safety standpoint.
With no clear path to a new building, district leaders opted to sink $2 million into the current building. Its plumbing needs an overhaul, and a new awning, water tank for the septic system, HVAC chiller and flooring are on the list for improvements. They will also purchase new student and teacher furniture, improve the parking lot and apply a fresh coat of paint indoors and out.
The improvements are intended to be a temporary answer to a long-term need for a new campus in Jones Creek. They are not meant to be a permanent solution to the school’s deficiencies.
Stephen F. Austin Elementary is unique among Brazosport ISD’s primary schools in that it is truly a community school whose identity and that of the village are intertwined. District officials plan to spend the foreseeable future hoping it can find a reasonable course toward giving Jones Creek its new school. That could mean another bond issue to make up the cost differential between what district voters already have approved and what will be needed to fulfill the promise of a top-notch facility.
