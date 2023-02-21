America has a history of destroying its past to pave the way for the future. That tradition holds true with the Highway 36 expansion project as it advances through West of the Brazos communities.
The history, in this case, is in the form of buildings that have stood along the highway for decades, some built by business dreamers and at least one other founded by faithful souls. Their losses are equally painful, and no amount of compensation can soothe it.
Such is the price of necessary progress to create a thoroughfare that can better handle the thousands of vehicles en route to safer places during a hurricane evacuation and the regular flow of big rigs carrying commerce to and from Port Freeport.
The Texas Department of Transportation is widening Highway 36 from Port Freeport to Highway 59. The current highway is four lanes, and construction will widen that to include a center turn lane. The highway department estimates the project will be finished in Brazoria County at the end of 2025.
Residents can argue which is the more important benefit behind taking the rural two-lane sections of road to a divided four-lane major highway, which doesn’t matter to Janice Russell.
She and her late husband, Jerry, operated their Switzerland Air business from a roadside building along Highway 36 in Brazoria for four decades. Russell had tears flowing while taking pictures of heavy equipment, reducing the structure to rubble recently as contractors cleared the site for new lanes of highway.
Greater St. Paul Baptist Church at 21050 N. Highway 36 has saved souls West of the Brazos for over a century, but it also needs a new place to worship. With its historic building ready to be removed, it is meeting at Hall Chapel in Old Town Brazoria while building a new church at 4012 CR 355.
They aren’t alone in having to uproot themselves or make other changes to accommodate the wider highway. Most are doing so without much grumbling, choosing instead to make the best of the situation.
Those who would like to have their concerns about the project heard or who would like to find out more details about it and how they might be inconvenienced can attend a town hall session at 7 p.m. Thursday at the West Columbia Civic Center, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Representatives from the department and its contractor, Webber LLC, will be available to answer questions and will have maps to share.
This editorial was written by Michael Morris, managing editor of The Facts.
