Compared to the verbal knee-capping we see from state and federal candidates, the butterfly-filled meadow occupied by the most of the local election field is a welcome divergence into ideas and civility.
A series of forums featuring candidates on the May 6 ballot in recent weeks demonstrates that those who wade into politics can do so and remain adults even when they disagree. It is refreshing and a tribute to the character of most people seeking municipal and school district positions.
That is not universal, of course. Even meadows have fire ants crawling through them. But this election cycle has been predominantly free of claims of vehicle tampering, ballot box shenanigans and character assassination of which we are too accustomed.
And it’s not because there aren’t big issues to be debated.
The Port Freeport race includes disagreements about whether it should be self sufficient and zero out its tax rate and how it treated property owners in Freeport’s East End. Freeport’s council members have spent a good bit of the last year more concerned with what other members were doing than whether they were doing anything to advance the city. Lake Jackson’s ballot initiative has residents splitting hares.
There also is an unusually significant number of contested races this cycle, with many incumbents deciding to step aside and pass the baton to new elected leaders. All three open seats in Richwood will be filled by a newcomer, as will council seats in Clute and West Columbia, the mayor’s office in Sweeny and a Sweeny ISD board seat.
Small towns, as often is the case, have large ballots. Eight Surfside Beach residents are competing for three spots, while Danbury City Council has six people seeking three chairs. In both communities, most of the candidates are familiar, some seeking to keep their seats and others working to get them back.
We have lamented through the years that local elections draw the least voter participation but have the most control over what happens in our day-to-day lives. Council members and school trustees set our tax rates, decide whether our streets get paved and are the ones wading through floodwaters when disaster strikes. Making an effort to pick the best people for the job is vital to the prosperity and quality of life in our communities.
Do not let the relative tranquility of this cycle lull you into believing the election is not important. We all would rather have a smooth-running car over one in desperate need of a muffler. So take the time, if you haven’t already, to have your say in who takes the wheel in your town and school district.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.