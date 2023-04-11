It is almost reflexive these days when a Texas school district encounters funding issues to point toward Austin. It was truth for decades as state legislators found other things more important than paying their share of public education expenses.
That explanation doesn’t fully explain the current budget problems being experienced in Brazosport ISD as decisions made by administrators and trustees contributed to the district’s projected $12 million deficit.
Brazosport ISD increased its number of teachers since 2014 at an added cost of $5.2 million but is receiving $6 million less in state funding due to a drop in attendance rates, according to data provided by the district. Enrollment in Brazosport ISD has dropped for eight consecutive years and it now educates about 900 students fewer than it did less than a decade ago.
Factors outside the district’s control have contributed to the decline in enrollment, officials said, and that is a fair point. Large subdivisions such as that planned for the former prison land in Lake Jackson haven’t materialized, giving young families fewer housing options. The market for existing housing also has been extremely tight, though it is now easing.
Those factors threw off the growth in enrollment predicted by the district’s demographers, leaving schools well below capacity. Keeping Ney Elementary open as a pre-K campus under public pressure to save the school also proved fiscally unwise.
Another questionable decision is to continue adding bonuses, stipends and pay raises for staff while watching the district’s revenues drop. With a teacher crunch being felt statewide, boosting pay to attract and retain quality educators is defensible — and the educators are certainly deserving — but any business that increases staff and raises wages when it is losing money should not be surprised when its bottom line bleeds red.
None of this is to say the state and its perpetual assault on public education has no role in Brazosport ISD’s predicament. Failing to renew the Chapter 313 economic development program that boosted public schools’ tax bases, leveling unfunded mandates and compliance demands and failing to adjust its enrollment funding formula to meet realities on the local level handicapped districts.
Likewise, new demands for enhanced security measures that followed the mass shootings at Robb Elementary in Uvalde and Santa Fe High School did not come with enough state dollars to institute them. Special education programs also have been historically underfunded.
Even with that caveat, though, Brazosport ISD failed to act more quickly to the fiscal warning signs that have been approaching from the distance for almost a decade. The painful lopping of positions, closing of campuses and reduction in programs could have been addressed in more measured actions over a period of years.
The state and its financial and rhetorical disrespect for public schools is a deserving bogeyman on many levels, but Brazosport ISD must share in the responsibility.
