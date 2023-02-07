Judging from the spike in sales over recent months as lottery jackpots have approached or exceeded $1 billion, Brazoria County residents like money as much as anyone else. That might be a little hard to judge based on the county government’s efforts to get people to accept $8 million worth of infrastructure work.
We’re guessing an innate distrust of government plays into the problem.
The $8 million is from the Community Development Block Grant that Brazoria County received from the federal government, distributed by the Texas General Land Office following Hurricane Harvey in 2017. It has pitched two projects for the money — which has plenty of restrictions on how it can be used — but hasn’t been able to get the necessary permissions from property owners to move forward on either.
The last-gasp effort to prevent losing the money is to make improvements to the drainage in Wild Peach and the Hastings community. The county is trying to secure permission to survey three outfall ditches on private property, primarily on CRs 244, 344, 344A, 347, 851 and 851A, which requires easements from owners, Precinct 4 Commissioner David Linder said.
He senses people are afraid the government is going to take their property, which makes them hesitant to give the county permission, he said.
“A lot of people don’t like government. We’re trying to help, and so maybe when they realize we’re actually trying to make things better for the whole community, maybe they’ll come around,” Linder said. “We just need the right to go in there and work on it, to keep it maintained.”
The planned drainage improvements are beyond the capabilities of West Brazoria Drainage District 11, given it only has about $1.2 million a year to spend across the whole district, Director John Richers said. The $8 million would go a long way toward improving water flow, he said.
County Engineer Matt Hanks explained the project will improve drainage in the three outfall ditches that flow to the San Bernard River.
“We’re going to start from the south and work up and do as much as we can with the money we have,” he said. “Right off the bat, a lot of them (ditches) need to be cleaned up. They probably also need to be widened, cleaned up and improved.”
They just need property owners to give the OK for the county to access their land to survey and make the improvements. Property owners will be fairly compensated for their easements, Hanks said.
No one wants to give up that $8 million that could prevent repeats of the damaging floods that followed Hurricane Harvey and the regular ponding that happens from the average thunderstorms. Residents standing in the way of providing the necessary permissions for the improvement project are the ones who will suffer the consequences if the drainage work doesn’t happen.
“People typically say, ‘I don’t want water coming through my property’ when they are giving us an easement or letting us survey,” Linder said. “The water’s coming through that property now, and it’s overwhelming that ditch now. We’re talking about making it better. We’re going to improve that property.”
We urge those whose permission is needed to sign on to the work that ultimately benefits them. The county has only until August 2024 to make the project happen, and it would be a shame for that money to be lost to unfounded distrust of our county leadership.
