A bill recently passed by the Texas Senate could outlaw voting centers and replace them with the decades-old practice of voting only in the precinct where one lives. If it passes the House and is signed into law, it would cost counties big and set polling procedures back by decades.
That’s not to mention the confusion it would cause voters, perhaps frustrating them enough to just give up and sit out voting altogether.
Senate Bill 990 is a bad idea, plain and simple, and will cause more problems than its author, Republican Sen. Bob Hall of Edgewood, is willing to admit. For example, supporters claim eliminating countywide voting centers will be cost-neutral to elections offices around the state when in fact it could cost hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars in one county alone. The costs? Staffing to manage a huge number of additional polling places voting by precinct would require, many more vote tabulation machines required to go back to decentralized voting and the significant costs of educating voters about the change.
Ninety counties in Texas use vote centers, and those counties account for 83 percent of Texas voters, according to the Texas Tribune, a news organization that covers the Capitol heavily.
The cost to change just one of those counties back to precinct-by-precinct voting would reach into the millions, the Tribune reported.
“The switch could cost Williamson County several millions of dollars due to the number of additional ballot-marking devices and precinct tabulators they’d need to purchase and the hundreds of poll workers they’d have to add to the election workforce,” according to the story.
Williamson County ran 65 Election Day vote centers during last year’s general election, and it would have to double that number with a precinct-based system, Chris Davis, elections administrator for Williamson County and legislative chair of the Texas Association of Elections Administrators, told the Tribune.
And why? The bill’s author claimed it would keep people from voting in multiple places on the same day. He did not give evidence that had been occurring. Davis said it has not and defends vote centers as hugely successful.
When vote centers first came on the scene in 2006, we shared concerns they could disenfranchise low-income voters by cutting the number of polling places, worried that the savings to local government realized by consolidating vote places would require those without transportation to go further to cast a ballot.
Despite concerns then, vote centers became a reality, and 17 years later, people have adjusted. To change course now would be confusing to voters and cost counties much more — a financial burden the state is unlikely to shoulder, creating another unfunded mandate.
It also would create logistical headaches as hiring and training the number of poll workers needed could prove near impossible.
With 221 election-related bills up for consideration in Austin this session, it’s near impossible to track them all. This one, though, is the wrong idea on many levels.
