If the standard of success for how the Texas power grid functioned during last week’s severe cold snap is that no rolling blackouts were required and no widespread outages occurred, operators did an outstanding job.
But that shouldn’t be the standard, and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas again whiffed on ensuring there would be sufficient power to satisfy the state’s demands.
At the height of the freeze Friday morning, power demand exceeded the agency’s projections by about 10,000 megawatts, the Texas Tribune reported based on ERCOT data. While Texas customers set a winter record for demand Friday, units that produce about 11,000 megawatts of thermal power — which includes natural gas and coal — 4,000 megawatts of wind power and 1,700 megawatts of solar power were down or scaled back Friday, the state grid operator told federal officials in a letter Friday.
ERCOT expected most of those online producers to be back providing power within 24 hours. Thankfully, demand and production cooperated enough that the state didn’t have to call for conservation measures as people celebrated Christmas amid the frigid temperatures — though Reliant Energy, which has 1.5 million Texas residents, asked its customers to limit use of major appliances.
Another backup option allowed power plants to ignore air pollution restrictions so they could increase their output, a request approved by federal environmental regulators.
Those who relied on natural gas to heat their homes likewise had issues as Centerpoint asked its customers Friday to conserve their use amid its own record demand. Among the requests were for people to not heat their swimming pools and open their curtains and blinds during the day to let the sun help warm their homes.
Neither shortage should have Texans sleeping comfortably as state leaders are deceptively smug about the grid’s performance — Gov. Greg Abbott said changes approved in 2021 by the Legislature solved everything — while giving producers plenty of leeway on how and when those changes must be met.
Texans need to understand last week’s cold snap did not come close to the February 2021 freeze in length or severity. Hail and freezing rain accompanied the 2021 event, causing power lines and plants to fail, an issue that did not repeat itself this time around. With demand last week surpassing that from February 2021 by almost 5,000 megawatts, we are grateful that was the case.
We also should be grateful the state is heavily invested in the scapegoat of 2021’s freeze — wind power. After the front moved in Thursday, bringing wind gusts topping 40 mph, wind provided almost one-third of the state’s power output to meet that record demand. Thermal power accounted for less than half.
Each of these pieces combined shows Texas remains underprepared for a repeat of the February 2021 freeze, which caused widespread damage to homes and infrastructure and more than 200 deaths statewide. While there have been some improvements, they have not gone as far as necessary.
“They have done a poor job here of estimating peak demand,” Ed Hirs, an energy economist at the University of Houston, told the Tribune. “So why? Why are they short? This is an indication of, number one, rewarding incompetency.”
Lt. Gov Dan Patrick is right in his assessment more needs to be done to shore up the grid for both heavy summer and winter demand, and promises to make it a priority in the upcoming legislative session. He will have plenty of ammunition to use from last week’s freeze to use in his arguments.
