Forty-three years ago, 13-year-old Cari Lightner and a friend were walking to a church carnival in Fair Oaks, California, when Clarence Busch — just released from jail two days earlier on his fourth drunken-driving charge — drove into the teenager from behind. The impact threw Cari out of her shoes and she landed 125 feet away.
Her death launched a crusade that would result in the founding of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Cari became the face of the campaign, her mother showing her picture as she lobbied to change drunken-driving laws in California.
It was Candace Lightner’s mission to make sense of a senseless act and turn her pain into purpose, MADD says in the organization’s online timeline.
Janice Stahl is trying to do the same thing with fentanyl. More people need to hear her message.
Stahl organized a public forum to discuss the prevalence of the drug and how it is quietly flowing through the community’s veins. Just 2 mg can kill an average-size man, and most people don’t even know they’re taking it, she said.
Her son, Travis Moy, is one of those people, Stahl told us. The 40-year-old father of two died in August 2021 after someone spiked his drink in a Katy bar, Stahl said, and he would die shortly after in a hotel room. Many people who unknowingly take fentanyl — it’s often disguised as or used to lace less lethal drugs — end up dying alone, panicked companions scurrying amid the victim’s throes of overdose.
Naloxone, distributed under the brand name NARCAN, could prevent many of those deaths. It counteracts the effects of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.
Those who attended last week’s forum at Victory Church in Brazoria learned how naloxone can be administered, listened to the painful stories of parents who lost children to fentanyl overdose and were provided data showing just how dangerous and widespread the drug is.
Attendance, unfortunately, was sparse. Denying a problem is far more comfortable than having to consider the possibility tragedy could happen to your family. Those who were there received a clear message.
“I kind of just got an eye-opening experience,” 14-year-old Andrew Cosme said. “I always think that it wouldn’t happen to me, that I wouldn’t be tempted to take that or anything. My mom didn’t raise me that way, but this made me really realize that it’s everywhere and kids are dying like my age or younger.”
Reaching young people is an important step. Fighting its distribution is another.
Drug cartels are smuggling fentanyl into the country through multiple avenues — human mules and trucks at the southern border, on container ships docking at both coasts and on airliners direct from China. Record amounts are being intercepted, but the volume is such not all of it can be stopped.
Even if smugglers could be thwarted, domestic labs are producing it — Stahl said she knows of at least one in Brazoria County, and authorities took down a Harris County operation not too far back.
If reducing the unnecessary number of deaths from fentanyl and other opioid overdoses seems an impossible task, consider the work of Candace Lightner four decades ago. She had to take on a liquor-loving society that didn’t recognize the danger of drunken-driving. Back then, drunks were portrayed as comedic foils, not potential killers.
Since 1982, though, drunk driving fatalities across the country have decreased 45 percent, federal data shows. Among those under the legal drinking age of 21, drunk driving fatalities have decreased 83 percent.
That trend started with one mom who lost a child saying “Enough.” More moms joined her. People started paying attention, lawmakers started listening and America changed.
Stahl is just one mom supported by other moms victimized by fentanyl. If more people listen, history can repeat itself.
