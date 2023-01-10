When a prospective business owner or developer comes to town, the last thing they want to see when driving through the city is a bunch of ramshackle homes and falling-down buildings.
Freeport has had that problem for decades, and its efforts to remove the eyesores is overdue.
Some of the buildings targeted for condemnation and demolition are both unsightly and dangerous. Freeport Building and Code Director Kacey Roman told us there are some she goes to inspect that she won’t set foot in for fear of her personal safety.
Unsecured structures also can be used by vagrants, drug abusers and criminal elements to further bring down property values and make the city less enticing for potential investment.
Freeport officials have condemned 39 substandard structures since last March, a significant number but held down by the laborious process to spread among four code enforcers on Roman’s staff. The city can only process about five possible condemnations at a time, she said.
In most cases, the condemnation will lead to the building being demolished. Roman and city leaders prefer the action results in the property’s owner tearing down the structure themselves, which benefits the owner because the owner can have the work done for less than if the city carries it out and sends them a bill.
When demolition is complete, the lot must be left smooth and maintainable. Some of those who do not do the job themselves, according to officials, choose to let the city do so because they simply do not have the funds and would rather take the longer-term option of the lien.
The 39 condemned properties are the worst the city found Roman said. All were vacant, and of the 13 issues in the International Property Maintenance Code that can immediately cause a building to be considered dangerous, each of the 39 satisfied every single violation.
Fire risk is the biggest cause code enforcers have seen for condemnation. Crumbling or sunken foundations and sagging roofs also draw quick attention, as do the structure simply being wide open with broken windows and a lack of doors. The city is slower to investigate buildings that are boarded up or fenced up as they constitute a less immediate threat to the safety of trespassers, Code Official Patti Veazey said.
One of the top targets for demolition is the former Calvert’s Garage at Gulf and Velasco boulevards. Not only is the long-vacant blue building crumbling, but clearing it will open a prime real estate spot at a high-traffic intersection.
Losing the dilapidated structures has improved the area around it not just by its absence, Roman said. Once the blighted buildings are removed, some neighboring property owners have found a renewed sense of pride in their own homes or have sold neighboring vacant lots that suddenly have become more attractive to people who are looking to build.
All of these are positive developments for Freeport, which now is not a collection of vacant and rundown buildings but a city making progress in its long-talked-about mission of revitalization. While some might consider the city’s condemnation testament to government overreach, those living next to the unsightly and dangerous buildings are unlikely to be among them.
Freeport’s leaders might be best known for tearing down each other, but their decision to provide city staff with the resources to make it a more attractive, safer place to invest will allow it to move forward into a brighter future.
