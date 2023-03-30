There undoubtedly are some people in Freeport riled up at having received a letter or citation from the city’s code enforcers about the condition of their property. It would be unfair, though, to blame the employees doing their job as the cause of their unhappiness.
Mayor Brooks Bass nailed the true source of consternation when the topic came up during a council meeting last week.
“I get phone calls, too, gentlemen, and when I ask them — and let’s take code for an example because that seems to be the kind of fun we’re talking about tonight,” Bass said. “I said, ‘Are they wrong?’ ‘Well, they’re very book smart!’ And I said, ‘Are they wrong with their advising you?’ and they change the subject again. This happened at least four different times when I got phone calls complaining about code.”
“You can’t have it both ways. You can’t say they’re terrible and then that they’re doing a good job.”
Nothing is more irritating than when the other person is right, and when it comes to code enforcement, the real issue is that the property is derelict or dangerous, not that someone is pointing out that fact.
A drive around Freeport makes it obvious the city has an issue with falling-down homes and commercial buildings. That situation is a product of years of neglect by property owners — many of whom never set foot in Freeport — and by previous code officials who were too lax in enforcing the minimum standards and required repairs.
That stricter enforcement is necessary to encourage people and businesses to locate in Freeport, not an inhibitor to it. A prospective business owner or resident doesn’t want to move into a substandard building or home or next to one. Raising the quality and safety of structures improves the opportunities for growth.
It also is wrong to call out those in charge of raising the standard of available buildings and homes in the city as being anti-Freeport. Leaving deteriorating, unsafe structures lining the streets is against making the city the best it can be and pro-investment.
Much like the driver who criticizes the officer or “government money grab” as the reason he received a speeding ticket instead of acknowledging their speed was the issue, blaming people for doing their jobs for bringing down the city shows an agenda other than raising up the community. Representing “the people” sometimes requires telling the people they’re wrong.
When it comes to Freeport officials being criticized for enforcing minimum standards for its homes and buildings, it is the critics whose arguments crumble.
