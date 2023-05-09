Interviewed on “ Fox News Sunday” the day after eight people were killed by a single gunman at an outlet mall in Allen, Gov. Greg Abbott fell back on his familiar reasoning that mental health issues are what needs to be fixed to prevent mass shootings in our country.
Indeed, it requires a sick mind to take the lives of the innocent, though that doesn’t necessarily mean the shooter has a mental illness. In the case of the Allen shooter, his sickness appears to be white supremacy, a learned disease, not a genetic one.
It also requires askew thinking to point out mental illness as the problem and do little to prevent those experiencing it from purchasing weapons of war, such as the assault-style rifle reportedly used by the Allen gunman. He also had tactical gear that would make it more difficult to stop his rampage. Thank goodness an off-duty law enforcement officer’s quick thinking and deadly aim prevented even more bloodshed.
If that officer hadn’t acted, Abbott would have been robbed of one of his talking points Sunday, that California had the deadliest mass shooting this year with 11 killed at a Lunar New Year celebration. Apparently, Texas measures death by volume.
Looking at the broader picture, Abbott and Texas leaders should instead consider frequency in judging the problem of mass shootings in their state. Of the nine mass killings in U.S. history with at least 20 people killed, four were in Texas — citing the mass shootings in Killeen, Sutherland Springs, El Paso and Uvalde, according to the USA TODAY/Northeastern University/Associated Press Mass Killings Database.
There have been more mass killings at this point in the year than in any previous year since the database’s founding. California and Texas — the two most populous states — lead the count with at least 17 each this year.
Red flag laws and other possible restrictions have gone nowhere in Texas, and while not an absolute preventer of gun violence, it would be a start. In fact, the state has made it easier for people to obtain guns in recent years. Both go against the trends in recent state and national polls calling for tighter restrictions.
A Fox News poll released in late April found:
87 percent of voters surveyed said they support requiring criminal background checks for all gun buyers.
Seventy-seven percent support requiring a 30-day waiting period for all gun purchases.
Vast majorities also support raising the legal age to buy guns to 21 (81 percent) and requiring mental health checks for all gun purchasers (80 percent).
Eighty percent of voters say police should be allowed to take guns away from people considered a danger to themselves or others.
Sixty-one percent of voters support banning assault rifles and semi-automatic weapons.
Of course, many of the loudest and most powerful voices in Texas believe any law standing in the way of a resident walking into a store and walking out with a high-powered instrument of death is a bigger threat to democracy than a person’s right not to be shot and killed while going about their everyday lives.
Abbott’s statement in the wake of the Allen carnage, in which he calls it an “unspeakable tragedy,” is an interesting choice of words since he chooses not to speak of realistic solutions to an epidemic of mass shootings in the state he governs.
