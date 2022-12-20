The percentage of prison inmates who have less than a high school diploma or equivalent is more than double that of the general population, according to a 2017 report for the National Center for Education Statistics. Almost one-third of inmates failed to complete high school successfully.
There can be varied reasons for that, but without an education, the inmates lack any real foundation for righting themselves on the outside. Without a fundamental education, there is no path for meaningful employment. The result is a high rate of recidivism once the offender is released.
That makes opportunities like the General Educational Development Test program, or GED, introduced in the Brazoria County Detention Center in cooperation with Brazosport College, an important avenue for low-level criminals to have a better chance at a productive life when they are released.
“This gives you at least that first stepping stone to receiving a general equivalency diploma so that way you can try to explore those employment opportunities,” Brazoria County Sheriff’s Sgt. Joel Lares he said. “For the inmates, it gives you something to focus on. It gives you a goal to achieve while you’re here versus just sitting here waiting for a court date.”
It is one of many stepping stones offered to offenders in a probationary environment, a county jail or state prison, each aimed at providing a life away from criminal activity. They include the county drug courts for those caught up in narcotics, veterans courts and job training initiatives.
With the new GED program, the sheriff’s office selects up to nine participants at a time to study a specific area, such as math, science, English/language arts and reading, said Gracie Pequeño, Brazosport College’s grant project manager. Once the inmate finishes that area, another can be brought into that course of study.
Participants must have trustee status — those are inmates who are awarded special privileges and freedoms for good behavior. The classes take place three nights a week either on-site or the inmates being taken to an outside classroom. There will always be a guard present in the classroom for the safety of the teachers.
A Texas Workforce Commission grant is paying for the program.
Reducing recidivism is an important goal of the GED program. The rearrest rate for those who served time on state jail charges — which would account for a significant share of those in county jails — stood at 62.7 percent within a year of release, according to 2016 testimony to the Texas House Committee on Correction. Educational programs in state prisons, from basic literacy to college-level courses, as well as vocational training have greatly reduced the rearrest and reincarceration rates among state prisoners, the committee was told.
That data supports the need to have similar programs at the county jail level, and the hope is to bring them to Brazoria County. Vocational programs, such as welding, are among the courses sheriff’s office and college officials hope to add in the future.
The goal of putting people behind bars should be more than punitive, especially those convicted of nonviolent and lower-level offenses. If an offender is not being put away for life, it is for the betterment of communities to have them prepared for a productive, stable life when they are released. Ensuring they have sufficient education to succeed is an important way of doing so.
