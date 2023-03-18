It’s true that another storage unit isn’t the highest and best use for the old H-E-B space at Plantation and Dixie Drive, the dividing line between Clute and Lake Jackson. Another truth: The property has been vacant for all but a few months in the eight years since the grocer vacated the space, and some development is, in this case, better than none.
Regardless of our opinions on the matter, though, the property owner ought to be able to determine the fate of his own property, so long as it doesn’t break community standards or cause undue burden on surrounding neighbors. “We would rather have something else,” isn’t enough to keep Lake Jackson from allowing an otherwise innocuous zoning change to move forward.
The property owner of the Brazosport Village Shopping Center at 410 Plantation Drive, which includes the former H-E-B store, is asking the city to consider changing the center from a B-1 neighborhood business to a C-1 commercial business to allow for the former groocery storefront’s conversion to a storage facility. The planning and zoning commission signed off on the change last week, and council is set to take it up during its meeting Monday.
Two concerned residents took issue with the rezoning request. They are well-meaning, and they are not wrong. Putting a storage unit into the old H-E-B isn’t ideal and their claims about reduced vehicle traffic and lack of sales tax have validity.
However, an empty building brings neither vehicle traffic nor sales tax revenue.
Dixie Drive is near Brazoswood High School and would seem to be an ideal place for retail. However, as retail centers in downtown Lake Jackson and near the new H-E-B in Lake Jackson and Kroger in Clute have grown, the pocket H-E-B once inhabited has not proven the draw it once was.
As Mayor Gerald Roznovsky said, if the property owner had a better offer, he likely would take it, and he has as much interest as anyone in whether other businesses in that center see reduced foot traffic, since he owns the entire property and those businesses are his tenants, too.
City Council is set to have a public hearing on the rezoning request at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Residents are invited to come and speak their minds about the proposed change, and we are certain their concerns will be heard and considered.
However, as it stands, we agree with planning and zoning officials that there is no compelling reason for council not to approve the new zone and allow the owner to move forward on converting the property to a storage facility.
