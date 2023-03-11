Editor’s note: A version of this editorial appeared in the March 19, 2022, edition of The Facts. The measure by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., died with the end of the last Congress in December after not receiving action in the House. He reintroduced it this month with seven cosigners.
The justification for the semiannual ritual of falling back and springing forward has changed some over the years, with the argument usually settling on energy preservation. It also was the reason Congress previously tried eliminating the annoyance of clock-changing.
Back in 1974, when the country was in the grips of the OPEC-fueled energy crisis, federal lawmakers passed a bill and President Richard Nixon signed into law instituting Daylight Saving Time as the standard across the land. The belief was energy consumption would go down if people could use the extended daylight for heat and light, allowing them to turn down their furnaces and keep their lamps off a bit longer.
Nixon estimated 150,000 barrels of oil could be saved a day, the New York Times reported at the time, according to a look back at the plan put together by the Washington Post.
The experiment would last 10 months, marked by children walking to school with flashlights, a jump in early morning car crashes and a whole lot of irritated people. What seemed like a good idea at the time — and one a majority of Americans favored before it happened — fell apart when reality arrived with the legislation. Those 8:30 a.m. sunrises can be startling to both the alarm and body clocks.
A half-century later, though, the country is back at the same point. This week, with most of the U.S. Senate apparently tuned out to what was happening on the chamber floor, a bill offered for unanimous consent by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, breezed through when no one objected. It had bipartisan support as polls show most Americans would prefer the country pick a time and stick to it.
Rubio, who first introduced legislation to permanently put the country on Daylight Saving Time in 2018, pointed out we spend only less than a third of the year on standard time now.
“Do we want to keep switching back and forth? And if we’re not, which one of the two do we want? It makes more sense to stay with the one we’re already doing 36 weeks,” he said.
Logic, however, does not always mesh with the consequences it can yield. If standardized time year-round is the goal, standard time is the better option, health and sleep experts say.
“In their zeal to prevent the annual switch, the Senate has unfortunately chosen the wrong time to stabilize onto,” Dr. Charles Czeisler, chief of the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, told the Boston Globe. “What the Senate passed yesterday would require all Americans to start their work and school an hour earlier than they usually do, and that’s particularly difficult to do in the winter, when the sun is rising later.”
That effect would be felt by everyone, particularly those on the western edges of time zones, where the sun already rises later.
“Our internal clock is not connected to the clock on the wall. It’s connected to the sun clock, because that’s how it’s been for millennia,” said Dr. M. Adeel Rishi, pulmonology, sleep medicine and critical care specialist in Indianapolis and vice chair of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine Public Safety Committee. “Regardless of what happens on the clock on the wall, it does not change the relationship between our internal clocks and the sun clock.”
Consider the consequences in Brazoria County. If Daylight Saving Time were in effect in December, when the days are shortest, it would be dark until well after our children were headed to school — in fact, dark well after many were sitting in classrooms expected to learn. However, in June, when the days are longest, the sunrise would be only about 10 minutes later than in December if year-round standard time were adopted; the sun would set two hours later, meaning it wouldn’t still be daylight when the littlest ones among us were getting their bedtime stories.
We agree that ridding the country of the clock-changing annoyance every November and March makes a great deal of sense — beyond just ending the inconvenience. But standard time is the way to go to keep our body clock’s in tune with the ones on the wall.
