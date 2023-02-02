We have not been shy over the years about supporting the movement to bring casino gambling to Texas. We reiterate that support now as legislators have another opportunity to let Texans decide for themselves.
State officials’ continued resistance to allowing its residents to bet on sporting events, which is now allowed in most of the country, or spend a night at a casino goes against the libertarian stances that make up the core of their political beliefs.
“I’ve talked with countless House and Senate members, and gambling seems to be less attractive during a time of record prosperity and surpluses,” state Rep. Matt Shaheen, R-Plano, said in a statement to the Texas Tribune. “There doesn’t seem to be an appetite to help large corporations increase their profits at the expense of countless Texans.”
That last part is especially laughable considering the tens of billions of tax dollars forgiven each year through abatements and incentives, power producers given carte blanche to pick taxpayers’ pockets to pay for improvements while making record earnings and maintaining an unlivable minimum wage as executive pay skyrockets and business booms. Texas’ elected officials are all about providing massive profits at taxpayer expense.
If the same business-first vision is applied to gambling as it is to companies like Tesla and the oil and gas giants, legislators would be climbing all over themselves to put a constitutional amendment to allow gambling on the ballot.
Political scientist Dr. Clyde Barrow at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley told conservative news organization The Texan last year that Texans spend about $5 billion annually at casinos in bordering states and Nevada. A 2019 study pegged the number at $2.5 billion in neighboring states alone. That money can and should be generating money for Texas.
Most Texans agree. A University of Houston poll released last week showed 75 percent of adult Texans support a ballot measure on legalizing casinos. Of that support, 72 percent comes from self-identified Republicans and 69 percent among “born-again Christians.”
Most palatable would be “destination” casinos, which would allow a limited number of resort-style developments in the state to include hotels, restaurants and shops. Houston billionaire Tillman Fertita’s Golden Nugget in Lake Charles, Louisiana, is a good example of what those could look like. As House Speaker Dade Phelan said recently, we don’t want or need slot machines in every convenience store in the state.
The sports gambling issue appears to be on a separate track and might have a better chance of passage this session. With former governor Rick Perry the face of the push backed by pro sports owners in Texas, it has a more homegrown lobbying effort than the Vegas-centered casino campaign. Sports gambling also can be conducted largely through apps or existing facilities such as horse tracks, making it much easier to throw that switch.
Those standing in the way of any movement on gambling, led by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is unlikely to let it reach the Senate floor, should apply the same standards on the proposition as they do most others and let the people decide.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.