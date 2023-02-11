Today’s front-page story about the struggles of food pantries in Brazoria County shouldn’t surprise anyone. The reasons for it might.
Community pantries are relatively small, nonprofit operations around here, many feeding just a few dozen clients a week. They also aren’t self-sufficient, unable to provide for those residents in need solely on the food and financial donations directly given to them.
That leaves the Houston Food Bank the main provider of what they can pass out — especially in terms of fresh produce. The massive organization has 1,600 local partners in the 18-county region it serves to help feed the estimated 1 million Southeast Texas residents considered food insecure.
Local pantries order from the food bank much like consumers place a delivery order from H-E-B. They determine what they need, go online to place an order and a Houston Food Bank truck shows up on their doorstep.
Those deliveries stopped, however, leaving pantry shelves bare and prompting local nonprofits to issue emergency calls for donations. The St. Thomas Food Pantry in Angleton, which serves about 200 people a week, hadn’t received a shipment from the food bank since the middle of December, coordinator Rose Acuna said.
Just like any business, supply and demand is a big reason for the problem, said Brian Greene, president and CEO of the Houston Food Bank.
“Pantries in Brazoria County are pretty consistent with pantries everywhere,” Greene told us. “They’re seeing more people than they were before the pandemic. There’s less for us to give each family and that is absolutely true.”
Compounding the issue of inflation not only has raised demand, but it has reduced the supply of donations to pantries. Families that used to give now don’t have anything extra after meeting their own food needs, Brazosport Cares Executive Director Christy Frey said.
The Food Basket, which unlike others gets 80 percent of its stock from the community, had a 3,000-pound deficit in donations for December compared to the previous month, Executive Director Lisa Owsley said.
The resources the Houston Food Bank relies on for what it distributes also doesn’t have the surplus it used to, Greene said, which is why it has had to cut back on what it sends to local pantries. Donations from farms and packing houses make up a lot of what it can distribute, he said.
As happened during the height of the pandemic and previous times of economic uncertainty that many Americans are feeling today, pantries will find a way to provide as much as they can to those most in need. Anything people who are feeling less of a financial pinch can do to help them is appreciated because the number of families seeking assistance continues to go up, pantry representatives said.
The situation also should remind us how tenuous it is for many families to put food on their table every night.
