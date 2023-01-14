One of the most common examples of situational ethics traces itself back to the Bible: If a man steals to feed his family, should his punishment be less than a man who steals out of greed or to support unacceptable behavior?
The Bible’s answer is that stealing is a sin regardless, and that man who steals and is caught should be punished sevenfold for what he stole.
In modern times, the U.S. justice system attempts to balance penalizing the criminal with being merciful. Those who believe prisons should be reformative also think offenders should be given an opportunity and the tools to put them on the right path.
That is the idea of the Brazoria County specialty courts, providing intensive programs intended to correct the core problem that led to someone breaking the law. Among them are programs that deal with drug addiction, alcohol abuse, mental health issues and problems rooted in a person’s military service.
Run as part of the county’s adult probation department, one of the main differences between the specialty court programs and traditional probation is the level of scrutiny the offender is subject to. In exchange, they receive broader support — a judge, a prosecutor and defense attorney, a probation officer, treatment providers, law enforcement and a liaison all take part in the process.
The benefits of dealing with the core problem might not be the reason an offender agrees to go the specialty court route, but the potential results are why the programs exist.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that some of the folks that have agreed to go into our program have done so because they don’t want to go to jail or prison,” said Judge Greg Donnell, an associate judge in the 461st District Court who oversees the new Mental Health Court. “That’s their bottom line and the whole depth of their thinking, but then hopefully you can build trust with them to realize, hey, you’ve got a whole team of people here who are trying to help you. We’re not setting you up for failure.”
Grinding people repeatedly through the system without addressing their core problem is the recipe for failure, as County Court-At-Law Judge Lori Rickert told us.
“I might have somebody that’s been arrested for DWI five, six or seven times and never had treatment, never had that accountability,” Rickert said. “They might have gone to jail, they might have gone to prison, but without the treatment, they’re gonna come back. It really is about public safety.”
The Texas Legislature has approved the creation of specialty courts and the specific problems they can address. They have not always funded them at the level necessary, and in some cases, pulled funding after the courts are in place. That is short-sighted, and the state should expand the alternative programs that can reduce prison costs and the number of repeat offenders.
Brazoria County has a strong specialty court program because of the dedication of its judges who volunteer to oversee the programs and the commitment of the county government to pay for the operation. It is a benefit to the community to end the revolving door of recidivism.
