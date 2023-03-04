When lottery jackpots climb to gargantuan amounts, someone inevitably says players have a better chance of being struck by lightning then they do winning the top prize.
Based on the experience of the Stallmans, Texans with a special needs child might have better odds hitting the lottery than getting assistance from a state program that’s supposed to help those families. Texas leaders need to be embarrassed by that.
For Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman, who testified before the Senate Finance Committee last month in Austin, and his wife, Jeanna, getting assistance from the state’s Home and Community-Based Services program is the difference between their 15-year-old son, Dylan, being able to stay home or remain in a Fort Bend County care facility.
The program has a waiting list for services of more than 114,000, and the Stallmans are at 40,493 on that list. They registered more than a decade ago.
That’s right; more than a decade ago.
HCS, an agency of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, provides individualized services and support to people with intellectual disabilities who are living with their family, in their own home or in other community settings, such as small group homes. Without help from that agency, the Stallmans don’t have the resources to provide the long-term care Dylan requires.
“He is currently receiving temporary crisis services to address behavioral issues, and at the end of this temporary service, we will go back to not having services and still be on that interest waiting list,” Sheriff Stallman told the committee. “For my family and tens of thousands of Texans who have been waiting for over 10 years to receive services, please provide additional resources for HCS for interest list reduction.”
With billions of dollars in surpluses and a constant yen by state leaders to provide every advantage possible to major corporations, asking a few million more dollars be devoted to HCS doesn’t seem unreasonable. It also would provide tangible evidence those in power really want to keep families together — a situation many of those with physically or emotionally challenged children are robbed of because the state will not care for the least of its brothers and sisters.
If Dylan could get services from HCS, he could live at home, the Stallmans said, and they would get respite from trained providers.
“When Dylan was 4, he was manageable. His behaviors grew more and more challenging,” Jeanna Stallman said. “By puberty, we wondered, ‘What is this list? When are we going to get services?’ It’s been a very frustrating journey. We knew when Bo was considering running for sheriff, we knew that this is something huge we wanted to fight for.”
The notoriety that comes from being a top law enforcement officer in a large county allows Bo Stallman an amplifier not available to most families in the same situation. But it isn’t just about the Stallmans and their needs — all 114,000 of those families on the waiting list deserve better from their state’s elected officials.
