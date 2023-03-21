While many local government officials are screaming that the state is robbing them of local control, Surfside Beach is willingly giving it away.
The village’s council this month eliminated its role in overseeing the Surfside Beach Police Department and its officers on the grounds is redundant with actions that might be taken by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. The ordinance changes also grant the police chief absolute authority to dismiss an officer or department employee without cause while eliminating their ability to appeal the police chief’s decision to council.
This all seems to us to be an abdication of council members’ responsibility to provide oversight of the police department.
“We’ve been scrapping ordinances, scrapping civilian oversight, putting lines through it and taking it out of code that involves us, one after another,” said councilman Jon Gerber, the lone dissenter of the changes. “I’m going to be honest with you, we’ve been negligent in our duties.”
There are some reasonable components to changing the status quo in the city’s department given it’s on its third police chief in less than two years. Removing direct council control over all hiring and firing decisions has been demonstrated to be a bad model prone to meddling and personal agendas. That said, removing it entirely from the process places too much power in the hands of a single person, giving them the power to dismiss employees on a whim without recourse on the local level.
Like Gerber, however, we appear to be in the minority.
“My personal opinion is, if they already have law enforcement and experts that do this on a daily basis, why are us council members even getting involved in that business?” Councilman Bob Petty said. “I don’t even know why we’re even having this discussion when it’s already in place. Most police departments do it exactly that way.”
The simple answer is council gets involved for the same reason it makes decisions on infrastructure projects even though they’re not engineers — local policies should be done on the local level, not handed off to Austin bureaucrats with a reputation of leniency on problematic law enforcement officers.
Surfside should determine whether action against an officer is justified, not TCOLE, and those officers should have a right to appeal to the police chief’s bosses any action taken against them when they are carried out without cause. Eliminating that basic oversight invites lawsuits and shows a willingness to surrender responsibility that should remain with the village to outsiders.
