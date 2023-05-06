It is too rare that people move from complaining to involvement, and for that reason, Monday night’s gathering at the Doris Williams Civic Center in Lake Jackson proved inspiring.
As guest speaker Alicia Davis, an anti-tax activist from Jasper County, told the audience, “When you don’t show up, you’re approving for it,” Davis said. “Your silence is your approval. In one of my many conversations with our legislators, our silence is our approval. That’s how it works for them.”
A group called BC Tax Resistance issued the call to arms this week over the property appraisal system in Brazoria County and Texas. A significant chunk of ticked-off people signed up to serve among the army of protestors.
When 500 people showed up on a Monday night, on short notice, to have their voices heard over the property appraisal system in Brazoria County and Texas, more than the fringes showed up to speak. The ones who generally stay home, turned off by the loud rhetoric and conspiracy theories, or drowned out by them, answered the call to become engaged in local government.
These were concerned residents who wanted an outlet for their anger. It’s a shame many who came seem to have left turned off not just by higher taxes but by people who used the room to espouse their own conspiracy theories or issues that had little to nothing to do with the topic that brought so many people from their homes that night.
A number of people left well before the forum’s conclusion, and others stood up shouting during the speeches.
The focus of some speakers on unfounded claims of election fraud, veiled references to corruption and other anti-government rhetoric damaged the anti-tax message people came to hear.
And that message was an important one. Appraisals saw significant increases this year because of a state audit determining values were too low combined with a strong real estate market, according to the Brazoria County Appraisal District. They are only part of the equation. Taxing entities, which elect members of the appraisal board, set the rates which determine the amount of taxes that will be paid based on the property’s value.
Among the helpful information discussed at the forum:
People who wish to protest their appraisal need to file their protest within 30 days of receiving their values or May 15. Protest information is available at brazoriacad.org.
The appraisal district is required to provide an evidence packet to the property owner that demonstrates how they arrived at a value. Realtor Brittaney Darbonne contacted the appraisal district about how to obtain the evidence packet and told the crowd the property owner must request the packet in writing but first must file their protest. The district must provide the date the protest will be heard within 15 days of the hearing and the evidence packet within 14 days.
Information about how to file an appraisal protest and tips on succeeding will be shared on the BC Tax Resistance and Eliminate Property Tax Facebook pages. Those interested in supporting a class-action lawsuit also are invited to join the local anti-tax organization.
For a movement like this to affect change at all, advocates need to focus on the core of the issue. That’s what brought 500 people to the civic center, not unproven fringe issues.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.