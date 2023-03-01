The thin blue line of law enforcement refers to the barrier between civilized society. It also can apply to the teamwork among agencies to solve difficult cases.
That teamwork helped crack the senseless killing of a father of four at a rental house on Treasure Island, showing how important it is to work across departments to identify and track suspects.
The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation into the slaying Jan. 28 of Larry Ortiz Jr. at a home rented by the family for a quinceanera celebration. It had help within the county from the Clute, Freeport and Lake Jackson police departments and Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office. But the agencies participating in the investigation went well beyond county boundaries.
The Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Public Safety, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s office, and Seguin, San Marcos, El Campo and Richmond police departments all played a part in the investigation that led to five suspects being charged with murder.
Investigators believe the slaying resulted from a “honey trap” plot in which robbery is the prevailing motive. Attractive women serve as the bait, and once they get the target in a compromising situation, accomplices storm in demanding money.
In the Jan. 28 incident, two 20-year-old women — Alena Nicole Pena Murillo and Anzley Tay Castillo — served as the bait, sheriff’s investigators said. Ortiz’s son and a friend met the two women and took them back to the rental home, authorities said. Shortly after, two men and a woman — identified by authorities as Keerston Wilkerson, 21; Richard Horn Jr., 29; and Guadalupe Navarro, 23 — stormed into the house and assaulted the two targets while demanding money.
The ruckus awakened Ortiz, investigators surmise, and when he went to defend his son, the intruders fatally shot him.
Investigators found the suspects scattered across multiple counties, identified through security video along the route at which the culprits fled, license-plate readers and cellphone records. Horn and Navarro all were tracked to the Hill Country, Castillo to Wharton County and Wilkerson to Fort Bend County.
It took a good bit of detective work to put all those pieces together, and as the sheriff’s office said in its news release announcing the arrests, the teamwork of a dozen agencies — all of which put justice for the Ortiz family above credit for solving the case — is what made it possible.
Ortiz is described in his obituary as “kind-hearted and loved by many. His favorite activity was time with his family, it said, and trying to protect his family is why investigators believe he lost his life.
It will be up to a jury to determine whether all of the investigators’ efforts result in a conviction and, if so, what punishment might be appropriate. The case would never have reached that point without the diligence and cooperation across law enforcement.
