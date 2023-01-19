There’s nothing quite like cold, hard cash. People can put it in their pockets or bank accounts, spending it on something they want or need, and not have to worry about the government changing its mind about whether they should have it.
With a roughly $33 billion surplus expected when the state’s current two-year budget cycle on Aug. 31, and really no restraints on how legislators can spend it, we believe the best course is for the state to start cutting rebate checks to property owners.
Seventeen states last year issued rebate checks of some type to their residents. Some were a relative pittance — Illinois taxpayers making $200,000 or less got $50 and couples making $400,000 or less $100 — while others were more significant, such as up to $1,500 to New Jersey families that paid property taxes.
The Texas Legislature has different ideas. In their preliminary budgets released Wednesday, each chamber sets aside $15 billion to put toward property tax relief. That relief primarily would be provided through increased homestead exemptions and increasing the state’s share of public education funding, which accounts for the bulk of local tax bills.
We are not against those proposals as they would promise longer-term relief instead of a single infusion of money, but lawmakers have a history of giving then taking away when they control how the money is spent instead of taxpayers.
The perfect solution would be a mix of tax rebates, property tax relief and squirreling away money for the inevitable rainy day. But in deciding the measurements in that mix, state leaders should pay attention to the matter-of-fact assessment provided by state Rep. Cody Vasut as to why they have all that money to do things with:
“Primarily we have a large surplus because the people have been overtaxed,” he said. “Whether you want to attribute that to inflation or otherwise, they’ve clearly paid more taxes than what was necessary to fund the government.”
Texans are struggling with higher food, fuel, housing and other costs brought on by inflation. They certainly can find a use for some of the dollars from the billions available in tax overpayments.
A common mantra of state leaders is that they never lose sight of the truth that people’s hard-earned money belongs to them. It does, so send it back to them.
This editorial was written by Michael Morris, managing editor of The Facts.
