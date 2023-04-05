Daydreamers, take heart. The Lovin’ Spoonful got it right, back in 1966:
“What a day for a daydream;
“What a day for a daydreamin’ boy!”
A recent research study indicates a strong association between more robust daydreaming and superior intelligence. A study conducted by Georgia Tech psychology professor Eric Schumacher and PhD candidate Christine Godwin found that, “People who tended to let their minds wander more also tended to have more efficient brains, and scored higher on the creativity and intelligence tests.”
Daydreaming, sometimes referred to as “mind-wandering,” can lead to many imaginative and creative possibilities not otherwise conceived. Long before this study and the hit song, many brilliant people have credited their imagination as the source of their creativity and genius.
“When I am traveling in a carriage, or walking after a good meal, or during the night when I cannot sleep; it is on such occasions that ideas flow best and most abundantly,” mused Wolfgang Mozart.
Albert Einstein expressed similar feelings. “When I examine myself and my methods of thought, I come close to the conclusion that the gift of fantasy has meant more to me than my talent for absorbing positive knowledge,” he said
Einstein added that, “Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited to all we now know and understand, while imagination embraces the entire world, and all there ever will be to know and understand.”
Our vast accumulation of knowledge and information, witnessed overwhelmingly by the plethora of online resources, only tells us of what has gone before. Anything truly original or innovative comes from envisioning new possibilities.
Science fiction fascinates many minds and spawns heretofore undreamt universes. Perhaps we call it “science imagination,” because it never would arise simply out of existing knowledge and historical events, without some bit of creative imagination of possibilities yet to come.
What daydreams must lie behind our many computerized simulations? We can attempt to predict paths of hurricanes within hours of impact. We test what vintage baseball players might do today. How would Aaron Judge or Yordan Alvarez fare against Sandy Koufax or Walter Johnson?
We have robotic nursing assistants wandering through a local hospital. The ChatGPT program, a computer interface short for “generative pretrained transformer,” can carry on realistic human-sounding conversations and even write essays for college applications. Recently, Pop Culture Happy Hour host Stephen Thompson actually asked Chat GPT to write a song.
All of this growing-edge of technology lacks at least one thing: imagination. Can a computer or a robot daydream? Despite the enormous capacity to analyze vast quantities of information from across history, only the creative insights of the users can produce a new future.
Original outcomes do not depend solely on external sensory information taken from what a person can see, hear, feel, taste, or touch in the moment. All this input blooms and thrives on imagination, traveling hand-in-hand with creativity.
Fantasy and make-believe can work with children, as well, helping them learn crucial social skills, such as communication, empathy, perspective-taking and problem-solving. Imaginative playing can encourage curiosity and creativity, often leading to more success in school.
Try unleashing your imagination. Use all your senses to pay attention to what’s going on around you as well as inside of you. Let your curiosity roam. Get playful with your ideas.
Perhaps ChatGPT — or some other intelligent robot — wrote this column. I’ll leave that possibility to your imagination.
Again, from the Lovin’ Spoonful:
“And you can be sure that if you’re feeling right
“A daydream will last long into the night.
“Tomorrow at breakfast you may pick up your ears,,
“Or you may be daydreaming for a thousand years
“What a day for a daydream
“Custom-made for a daydreaming boy.”
