What a surprise! I bought tickets a month ago for a minor league baseball game last Saturday night. Then I found out Friday the lineup for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Saturday would include Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros as their leadoff batter.
I attended the game with a group of members of the Houston Chapter of the Society for American Baseball Research — a “must” organization for any true baseball fan/nerd.
Formed in 1971 in Cooperstown, New York, SABR studies baseball, past and present, seeks to maintain an accurate historical record of baseball. The organization also preserves baseball research materials and helps disseminate information about all things baseball.
Formerly known as the Skeeters, in 2021 the independent team became the AAA affiliate of the Astros — just one notch below the major leagues. They took the name Space Cowboys at the beginning of the 2022 season.
When the team launched its new identity as Space Cowboys, Anita Sehgal, Astros senior vice president for marketing and communications, stated, “Our goal was to clearly reflect a strong connection to the Astros family but also stand out as a unique identity aligned with the vibrant, progressive and family-focused values of the city of Sugar Land community.”
The new brand links the themes of the Greater Houston area, the home of the Johnson NASA Space Center and the lore of the Texas Wild West frontier.
The team logo features a Space Cowboy wearing a traditional cowboy hat, a bandana and a blast shield over his face with space dust scattered around.
According to the team’s media releases, “the starburst at the eye shows that our Space Cowboy is always looking to the new frontier. Without a facial expression, the design conveys the tough, confident and heroic aura that represent our team.”
The color palette and gradient feature light blue, navy, orange, and gray, along with black notes, all inspired by a photo taken from space of the Earth’s horizon.
The Astros also announced “Orion” as the official mascot of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, a cosmic space dog of the species “Canis Cosmicus.”
The new name took the minor league tradition of unusual and unorthodox mascots to a curious new plateau. The Skeeters already played in a division with the El Paso Chihuahuas. Now the Space Cowboys will meet the Isotopes from Albuquerque. In the ongoing battle of mascots in the Pacific Coast League, the Sacramento River Cats will face off against the Salt Lake City Bees.
Altuve did not fare very well in his first few at-bats as a Space Cowboy. He went 0-5 in the game I saw on Saturday after an 0-4 appearance the night before. He did manage one hit in four more at-bats Sunday, bringing his batting average up to .077.
The all-star second baseman explained he needed a few more opportunities against live pitching, which he had not faced since he fractured his thumb before the season started. Hopefully his rehab assignment will prove productive and he can return soon to the Houston big league lineup.
