Where can you find jealousy and rivalry, drunkenness and gambling, anger leading to vengeful violence, broken relationships and lustful affairs, traditional ways struggling with new innovations, bad choices leading to hurtful outcomes, and reconciliations leading to resurrected relationships, all interwoven with a thread of comedy?
OK, of course, in real life, within our own family and circle of friends.
We can also immerse ourselves into the complex depth of these experiences, a degree or two removed in intensity, through the next production of Center Stages, “Anna in the Tropics,” which opens this Friday in the Dow Arena Theater at the Center for the Arts and Sciences.
“Anna,” written by Cuban-born Nilo Cruz, won the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the first for a Latino playwright, before it ever appeared in New York, placing ahead of Edward Albee’s “The Goat, or Who is Sylvia?” and Richard Greenberg’s “Take Me Out.” The opening performance on Broadway in 2003 featured the first Latino play with an all-Latino cast.
The play revolves around a Cuban family and their cigar factory in 1929 Ybor City, Florida, at that time one of the largest cigar-producing cities in the world. The characters face several complicating circumstances, including the Great Depression, the mechanization of factories and the growing popularity of cigarettes over cigars. Though during the time of Prohibition, the cigar workers easily found ways around the restrictions.
As a long-standing tradition, factory workers rolled their product to the background of a “lector” reading to them — news, poetry or novels — often the closest thing to a formal education they ever had.
Audience members first meet factory owner and family patriarch Santiago at a cockfight with his half-brother, Cheché. Santiago loses money and borrows more from Cheché, promising him part of the factory as collateral.
While they gamble, Ofelia, Santiago’s wife, and their two daughters, Conchita and Marela, wait at the harbor for the ship carrying their new lector, the handsome and debonair Juan Julian.
Juan Julian chooses to read Leo Tolstoy’s classic novel of romance and tragedy, “Anna Karenina.” The workers immediately become enthralled with the complex relationships of a beautiful woman trapped by forbidden love and Russian social stratification. Marela gets swept away with visions of aristocratic Russia. Conchita realizes her loveless marriage to Palomo and confronts him about his adulterous affair, as she enters one of her own with Juan Julian. Cheché holds a personal and deep-rooted grudge against all lectors, a grievance with which he struggles continually. He later proves himself to be an untrustworthy and unstable villain.
Cheché wants to industrialize to cut costs, while alcohol and gambling prevent Santiago from asserting his authority, to the exasperation of his wife Ofelia, who perceives she actually holds the reins. Their younger daughter, Marela, through her dreamy and romantic personality, plays peacekeeper when Ofelia and Santiago argue. Yet Marela feels trapped by the drudgery of her work, and Juan Julian, with his love stories and his elevated language, seems to understand what she wants and needs.
Conchita, the older daughter, deals with her unhappy marriage to the unfaithful Palomo. She seduces Juan Julian, whose sensitivity and passionate temperament are what she wants from her own husband. Palomo rages with jealousy, but later, he realizes that he too can respond sensitively to Conchita. They discover that they can have a meaningful and fulfilling relationship, if he takes the time to learn about how she needs to feel loved.
Meanwhile, Santiago and Ofelia work through their difficulties and, encouraged by Ofelia, Santiago reengages his leadership role. He pays Cheché back in cash rather than turn over part of the factory to honor the gambling debt. At the same time, Santiago rejects Cheché’s efforts to modernize their cigar industry, leaving Cheché feeling powerless and angry.
The factory celebrates a new cigar, named Anna Karenina, with Marela as the model for the cigar ring. She wears a costume to look like the title character.
Cheché loses control when he sees Juan Julian kiss Marela tenderly on her face. Cheché begins a lascivious pursuit of young Marela, but she forcefully rejects his advances. Cheché loses control and assaults Marela in the darkness.
I will leave the less-than-happily-ever-after ending to those who attend the play. “Anna” delves deeply into the complexities of real life, which often produce frustrating and less-than perfect outcomes. Amid the sad tragedy portrayed, “Anna” also offers the possibility of real hope and reconciliation.
Although not formally rated, the themes suit “mature adult” audiences.
“Anna in the Tropics” opens Friday and plays this weekend and next, Friday through Sunday. Check the preview article on today’s front page for more information and further details.
