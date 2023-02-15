A few days ago, I felt like I had just stepped into the future. I’m sure most of the group I was with felt the same way.
I toured the new Career and Technical Education Center at Brazoswood High School with 10 women from the local Delta Kappa Gamma chapter. The international organization began in Texas in 1929 to unite women educators in “efforts toward better professional preparation, recognition of women’s work in the teaching profession, and scholarships for those needing aid in improving their professional preparation.”
I walked into the open, two-story lobby of the CTE building, and I could feel the amazement emanating from the group. Reflecting the school’s colors, sleek silver and light-blue appointments lend a futuristic aura of majesty which flows throughout the building.
Behind this breathtaking façade, we discovered top-notch, state-of-the-art facilities that support and encourage an incredibly broad and deep offering of opportunities. We saw the areas that house the renown rocket science and robotics units of Brazoswood, and we also learned of the many wide-reaching and diverse Career Pathway Certifications offered through the CTE program: Animal Science, Construction, Business, Culinary Arts, Veterinary Assistant, Welding, Floral Design, Audio Visual Technology and Communication, Health Science, Education, Robotics and Networking.
According to their website, Brazosport ISD’s Career and Technical Education Department strives to ensure that all children have available to them an appropriate public education, emphasizing career and technical education designed to meet their career and college ready goals.
CTE allows students to see the relevance of their academic preparation while participating in educational activities designed to prepare students to gain entry-level employment in high-skill, high-wage and high-demand occupations or continue their education in a chosen career field.
The CTE Center has several traditional classrooms but also contains many hands-on areas set up for realistic functions. The Buc Café produces full meals from a fully operating kitchen, fully equipped and as modern as any restaurant. They have a food mixer with a bowl half the size of a bathtub. They prepare and serve food for various functions held on campus.
A business component instructs participants on the basic functions of managing and running a small company, including the marketing, purchasing and payroll. The Visual Arts folks design and make all the vinyl stickers used around the school. Carpentry students have a two-story open shop where they build structures with lumber according to accepted standards.
The floral design department makes homecoming corsages and contracts with teachers for monthly bouquets. The Veterinary Science area accepts clients’ dogs for washing and nail clipping. One wall has the back end of an ambulance built in with access to the necessary emergency equipment.
The program offers a wide variety of certifications in the Health Science field: First Aid/CPR, Phlebotomy, EKG, Clinical Medical Assistant, Patient Care, and Billing and Coding. The medical area resembles an authentic hospital setting, with operational hospital beds and monitoring equipment. Some higher-level students actually give shots to human subjects.
Both the rocketry and the robotics units have two-story open classrooms and labs, with adequate room for all their projects.
Students continue their core subjects on the main campus, then move to the CTE Center for their specific area of concentration. Many programs offer qualified students one- or two-period “internships” out in the field with trained supervisors.
Students seeking a career path leading to a certification must identify their interest as early as eighth grade, in order to fulfill all the training and requirements for completion before graduation.
Brazosport High School offers a parallel program of CTE, and construction for Brazosport’s CTE Center will begin in March, with the final completion scheduled for December 2024.
Although school districts have long offered various forms of “vocational education,” those 10 retired educators from DKG left that building truly amazed by the incredible facilities and the opportunities offered for job and career readiness.
